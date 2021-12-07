Los Angeles Master Chorale Cancels Messiah Sing-Along; Announces Free Carols on the Plaza Sing-Along

Out of an abundance of caution, and after receiving guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles Master Chorale announces the cancellation of its 40th annual Messiah Sing-Along, scheduled to take place on December 20, 2021, at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Instead, a free outdoor sing-along, Carols on the Plaza, will take place on December 20, 2021, at 6 p.m., on the Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center. The regular performance of Handel's Messiah on December 19, 2021, will go forward as planned.

Grant Gershon, Kiki & David Gindler Artistic Director, and Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director, will lead 20 Master Chorale singers and the assembled carolers in a 40-minute program that will include holiday favorites such as "Deck the Halls," "Frosty the Snowman," "Joy to the World," "Silver Bells," the "Hallelujah" Chorus from Handel's Messiah, and many more. A carol book will be provided onsite. Since this event will take place outdoors, proof of vaccination is not required; participants are asked to please wear a mask.

The Los Angeles Master Chorale puts the safety and health of its patrons, artists, staff, visitors, and supporters before anything else. Messiah Sing-Along ticket holders may choose to donate their tickets, exchange, or refund tickets by calling the box office at 213-972-7282.

Please visit https://lamasterchorale.org/ for news and updates.