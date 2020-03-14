Los Angeles LGBT Center's Production Of HAIR Postponed

The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center's production of the iconic musical Hair, previously scheduled to open March 27, has been postponed. New dates will be announced in the near future.



Said Director of Cultural Arts Jon Imparato, "The need to cancel a production is never easy, as it impacts many people in our community, including our dedicated staff, artists, and craftspeople. However, given the potential impact of this public health emergency, we must do the utmost to keep our entire community safe. That will remain the most important factor in our ongoing response."



Information regarding ticket exchanges and refunds may be found online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre or by calling (323) 860-7300. The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place in Hollywood, 90038.





