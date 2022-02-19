Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center and Andrea Meyerson Productions to Host LEZ FEST

Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center and Andrea Meyerson Productions (AMP) have announced the return of their enormously popular lesbian comedy spectaculars, celebrating the first opportunity to gather together in more than two years. These shows will feature five of today's most hilarious lesbian comics and will take place over two evenings - Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3. Net proceeds all ticket sales benefit the full range of the Los Angeles LGBT Center's free and low-cost programs and services.



On Saturday, April 2nd, i??Lez Fest will present A NIGHT OF COMEDY & MUSIC. From 6-7pm, there will be a cocktail hour with a no-host bar in the Courtyard. The show begins at 7pm and will feature Jackie Loeb, Karinda Dobbins, and Nina Goldin. At 8:45pm, there will be a buffet dinner under the stars. From 9pm-midnight, a dance party hosted by DJ Tish will take place.



On Sunday, April 3rd, Latin Lesbians will take the stage. The show begins at 4pm and features Renee Santos, Gwen La Roka, Mimi Gonzalez, and Nina Goldin. At 5:30pm, there will be a VIP hosted reception and meet & greet with all the weekend performers.

THE PERFORMERS

Karinda Dobbins is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer who has performed at comedy festivals and clubs nationwide. She has opened for Trevor Noah and recently released her debut comedy album, Black & Blue, available on streaming services.



Nina Goldin, versatile groove player of the keyboards, is a dynamic pianist-vocalist-composer-songwriter with an endless passion for music. She has toured the globe and performed with various artists including Sandra Bernhard, Holly Near, and Helen Reddy, and she was musical director for a show with Phoebe Snow, where she played piano and sang background vocals.



Mimi Gonzalez is a 20+ year veteran of national comedy stages and has performed internationally for our U.S. troops. She founded and produced the open mic at Little Frida's in the 90s and currently Go Girl! in Michigan. She recently launched and facilitates "Write-Hear" online and in person writing workshops.



Gwen La Roka is a rising stand-up comedy star who has played comedy clubs around the country. Having won HBO Max's "Entre Nos" Latino comedy competition, she is the first Latina from Chicago with an upcoming HBO Comedy Special.



Jackie Loeb is an award-winning comic, actor, singer, musician, writer, and world-renowned sugar and carb addict. Jackie can be seen in many TV shows in the U.S. and Australia, where she is originally from.



RenÃ©e Santos gives you a little bit of everything - funny voices, wordplay, musical comedy, rapturous storytelling. Her comedy special, Outside the Box, is on Amazon Prime.



General Admission tickets for Saturday, April 2nd are $45. They include the show, dinner, dancing, and the cocktail reception. VIP tickets are $65 and include everything in general admission, plus preferred seating and a free drink ticket. General Admission tickets for Sunday, April 3rd are $35 and include the show only. VIP tickets for Sunday are $45 and include the show, preferred seating, and the hosted VIP reception. A general admission pass for the whole weekend is $75 and includes both evenings. The VIP admission ticket for the whole weekend is $105. To purchase tickets, click here or call 323-860-7300.



Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038. Free parking is available in the underground garage across the street at 1118 N. McCadden Place.