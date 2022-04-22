Los Angeles Department Of Cultural Affairs Commissions Artists To Create And Perform Historic Or Original Works

The Department of Cultural Affairs will present six commissioned artists to create and perform original works in observance of the 30th Anniversary of the Los Angeles Civil Uprising. DCA's Leimert Park Cultural Hub is producing the event, Voices of the Rebellion: 30th Anniversary Reflections, in conjunction with Monumental Los Angeles, a travelling public art installation initiative hosted and supported by Council District 10. Six free live performances (representing the six days of the rebellion), will take place in Leimert Plaza Park in front of the installation of Hank Willis Thomas's All Power to All People artwork on April 29, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

All Power to All People, a 28-foot-tall Afro pik with a raised fist capping the handle, is a symbol of "community, strength, perseverance, comradeship, and belonging" - themes that should be expressed in the proposed theatrical works. Actors will perform monologues, short plays, or poetry not to exceed five minutes in length. Each of the 6 projects will receive an award of $2,000, consisting of an artist fee and production fee. DCA committed $10,000 towards the installation of the monument in addition to $12,000 in commissions to South LA theater artists for programming.

Six extraordinary artists were selected to showcase their work by a panel of judges including: Akuyoe Graham, Ben Guillory, and Rhonda Mitchell. DCA's Leimert Park Cultural Hub bestowed commissions to:

· Peter J. Harris, presents, VoiceMusic in the 5th Street Sky, spoken word, vocals, and bass;

· Gary Jones, presents Blackstreet USA Puppet Theatre, project on the effects of the 1992 civil unrest;

· Clayton Lawrence, presents Snooze, an original poem highlighting the uprising experience;

· Penelope Lowder, presents a short 3-person play, She Shot Me;

· LaRita Shelby, presents a short 3-person play, Out There;

and

· Conney D. Williams, presents a poem orange juice and other crazy **** that happens to black people;

This outdoor program will also feature singer/songwriter Radha Botofasina.

DCA is collaborating with community partner, Faith and Community Empowerment (FACE), that launched its SAIGU initiative commemorating the anniversary of the civil uprising. "SAIGU" stands for "Serve, Advocate, Inspire, Give, Unite - Nurturing Black and Asian Solidarity" and "429" representing the effects of the Los Angeles civil uprising that began on April 29, 1992. For more information, please visit: www.facela.org.

"The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) is honored to partner with FACE on the SAIGU 30 Campaign. DCA's Voices of the Rebellion: 30th Anniversary Reflections of the LA Civil Uprising supports our City's efforts to unite our communities and bring about healing and wholeness. Through theatrical expression, Voices will help transform memories, pain, and trauma into opportunities for building community, strength, perseverance, comradeship, and belonging," said Daniel Tarica, DCA Interim General Manager.

"FACE is pleased to support the Voices of the Rebellion event. Our SAIGU 30 Campaign encourages the community's efforts to lift the voices and experiences presented as we reflect on events that culminated during that time," said

Hyepin Im, FACE Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

The Monumental Tour is a public art exhibition traveling across the domestic

United States featuring a rotating cast of American contemporary artists honoring aspects of the African American experience. Monumental has been touring since 2018. The national civic deployment of these major works uses the following criteria: works were offered to BIPOC institutions first and ideally; were placed in proximity to, or directly in, African American communities; and aligned with institutions, organizations, and cultural change makers whose focus was aligned, intentional, and rooted in the uplifting and advancement of the community.

In Los Angeles, Monumental Los Angeles will be on view through May, 2022, and will feature acclaimed American artists: Arthur Jafa, Coby Kennedy, Christopher Myers, and Hank Willis Thomas. Collectively, the works engage with one another in a curated discourse and honor and examine aspects of the African American experience, from the first slaves brought over in the 16th century to the present-day prison pipeline - and the struggle for liberation in between. Individually, each artist's distinct visual perspective invites the viewer to consider themes such as: Colonization; Oppression; Privilege; Black Middle-Class Labor and the Decline of Industry; Black Pride; Black Power; Black Joy; and Subjugation. The works will be in the following locations:

Leimert Plaza Park - All Power to All People (Black Empowerment / Equity Work)

The Coby Center - Kalief Browder: The Box (Solitary Confinement /Protest Work)

Benny Potter Park - Caliban's Hands (Colonization / Gentrification Work)

Nate Holden Performing Arts Center - Big Wheel (Deindustrialization/ Service Work)

More information on the works can be found at: www.monumentaltour.org.