Los Angeles Dance Shorts Film Festival Returns June 29

Los Angeles Dance Shorts Film Festival is a festival featuring dance films that are under ten minutes with submissions from around the world.

The First Annual Film Festival took place in Los Angeles, California in June of 2017. We are thrilled to present the third festival on June 29th 2019 from 7:00pm-10:00pm at Mimoda Studios.

Mission: Gathering creators and lovers of screendance in one place, to celebrate dance film and inspire each other. We also strive to spread awareness of movement on film to the global community.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You