Los Angeles Dance Shorts Film Festival Returns June 29

May. 20, 2019  

Los Angeles Dance Shorts Film Festival Returns June 29

Los Angeles Dance Shorts Film Festival is a festival featuring dance films that are under ten minutes with submissions from around the world.

The First Annual Film Festival took place in Los Angeles, California in June of 2017. We are thrilled to present the third festival on June 29th 2019 from 7:00pm-10:00pm at Mimoda Studios.

Mission: Gathering creators and lovers of screendance in one place, to celebrate dance film and inspire each other. We also strive to spread awareness of movement on film to the global community.



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • The Attic Collective Announces 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival Show
  • Photo Flash: Â IAMA Theatre CompanyÂ Presents The World Premiere of MAMA METAL
  • Los Angeles Dance Shorts Film Festival Returns June 29
  • THE INSTITUTE FOR THE OPPOSITE OF LONGING Gets World Premiere At Hollywood Fringe
  • 2nd Annual She LA Arts Summer Theater Festival To Play The Zephyr Theatre
  • CRABBE & GOYLE ARE DEAD to Premiere at Hollywood Fringe

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup