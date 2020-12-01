Los Angeles Ballet to Host Virtual NUTCRACKER Tea, December 20

Los Angeles Ballet (www.losangelesballet.org), the city's own and only professional classical ballet company, announces it will be hosting Clara's Nutcracker Tea Party as their holiday fundraiser. The special virtual event will take place on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

To celebrate the holidays, guests will join Clara as she invites you into her home for an interactive tea party filled with dance, magic, music, crafts, and holiday fun for everyone. The afternoon will include excerpts of performances from Snow, Columbine and Harlequin, Russian, and Marie and her Prince from Los Angeles Ballet's The Nutcracker. Participants will have a delightful and unique holiday experience while helping Los Angeles Ballet recover from the cancelation of its annual holiday run of The Nutcracker and prepare to bring dance back to the stage in 2021.

"This has been a very difficult and trying year for everyone and we could not let the holiday season go by without bringing some holiday merriment to our audiences," said Thordal Christensen and Colleen Neary, artistic directors of Los Angeles Ballet. "As many arts organizations around the world, we too were unable to stage performances this past season, causing financial challenges while keeping The Nutcracker holiday tradition alive."

Proceeds from the event will support Los Angeles Ballet and support Los Angeles Ballet's mission that the finest of classical and contemporary dance will continue to be an integral part of Southern California's performing arts culture.

