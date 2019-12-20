Los Altos Stage Company Presents The South Bay Premiere of OSLO

In its continuing tradition of celebrating the full canon of American theatre, Los Altos Stage Company presents the third production of its 2019-2020 / 25th Anniversary season, the South Bay Premiere of the 2017 Tony Award winner for Best Play, OSLO.



Everyone remembers the stunning and iconic moment in 1993 when Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat shook hands on the South Lawn of the White House. But among the many questions that laced the hope of the moment was that of Norway's role. How did such high-profile negotiations come to be held secretly in a castle in the middle of a forest outside Oslo?



A darkly funny and sweeping play, OSLO tells the surprising true story of the back-channel talks, unlikely friendships, and quiet heroics that led to the Oslo Peace Accords between the Israelis and Palestinians. J.T. Rogers presents a deeply personal story set against a complex historical canvas: a story about the individuals behind world history and their all too human ambitions.

OSLO performs January 23-February 16, 2020.



Los Altos Stage Company's production is directed by LASC Executive Artistic Director Gary Landis, who also directed this season's highly acclaimed production of Admissions. Gary is joined on the creative team by Assistant Director Roneet Aliza Rahamim (last seen at LASC as an actor in 2017's The Crucble), Scenic Designer Christopher Fitzer (LASC credits include last season's The Grapes of Wrath, 2018's Distracted, and 2017's Yellow Face), Costume Designer Lisa Rozman (last season's Next To Normal and Into The Woods, Lighting Designer Carson Duper, Sound Designer Ken Kilen, and Properties Designer Miranda Whipple.

OSLO features a stellar cast of 13 talented local performers: Mark Berman, Robert Campbell, Josiah Frampton, Maya Greenberg, Mohamed Ismail, Marty Lee Jones, Keith Larson, Peter Mandel, Tanya Marie, Ronnie Misra, Michael Sally, Efsun Alper Sweet, and Jonathan Wright.



OSLO plays at the Bus Barn Theater January 23 (Preview Night) through February 16, 2020. Wednesday through Saturday evening performances begin at 8 pm, and Sunday matinee performances begin at 3 pm. Ticket prices range from $20 (student) to $38, including gala Opening Night tickets on Friday, January 24, with an artists' reception following the performance.



Tickets can be purchased online at losaltosstage.org or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551. Season Tickets are also still available. The remainder of LASC's 2019-2020 / 25th Anniversary Season includes: Sunday in the Park with George, April 9-May 10; and Steel Magnolias, June 4-28.





