Los Altos Stage Company Presents THOM PAIN As Part of Virtual Season

Continuing to build on the overwhelming positive audience response and critically acclaimed success of its inaugural live-streamed productions of Fully Committed and ANN, Los Altos Stage Company has announced Thom Pain (based on nothing) as the final one-actor production in its current 3-Show Virtual Mini Season.

The production will be live-streamed for six performances over two weekends (Friday-Sunday, February 26-28 and March 5-7, 2021) from the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:00 PM. Sundays performances at 2:00 PM.

American playwright Will Eno's wry, sardonic play was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama in 2005. His play The Realistic Joneses appeared on Broadway in 2014, where it received a Drama Desk Special Award and was named Best Play on Broadway by USA Today and Best American Play of 2014 by the Guardian.

Thom Pain (based on nothing) features veteran Bay Area actor and LASC favorite Michael Champlin. It will be directed by LASC's Executive Artistic Director Gary Landis and will be presented as a fully designed production, including set, lighting, sound, props, and costuming, and will be live-streamed using six cameras integrating multiple camera angles.

Tickets for each live-streamed performance are available for $20 per device at LosAltosStage.org.