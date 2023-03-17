Los Altos Stage Company presents Harold and Maude as the fourth production of its 2022-2023 season.

Written by Colin Higgins and based on his 1971 screenplay, the production is directed by LASC Executive Artistic Director Gary Landis. The production will run for 17 performances April 14 - May 7, plus a Pay-What-You-Can Preview Night on Thursday, April 13.

Widely known as the 1971 cult film (the original screenplay was also written by Higgins), Harold and Maude is a dark romantic comedy. Harold is a morbid young man obsessed with death and dying. Octogenarian Maude is a bright and shining soul, filled with a zest for life. When the pair strike up a friendship, Maude teaches Harold how to make the most of his time on earth. Together, they make the most unusual pair. This stage version will certainly delight both aficionados of the film and newcomers to the story.

All performances are at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. Wednesday through Saturday performances are at 8:00 PM; Sunday performances at 3:00 PM. ﻿ Content Advisory: Most LASC Mainstage productions contain adult-themed material and are recommended for mature audiences. If you have any questions about this particular production, please call the box office for more information at 650-941-0551.

Tickets are on sale now for $20.00-$40.00 at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551. Los Altos Stage Company is committed to providing a safe theatre experience for all of our patrons and artists. Please check the website for regular updates at losaltosstage.or