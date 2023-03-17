Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Los Altos Stage Company Presents HAROLD AND MAUDE

Written by Colin Higgins and based on his 1971 screenplay, the production is directed by LASC Executive Artistic Director Gary Landis.

Mar. 17, 2023  
Los Altos Stage Company presents Harold and Maude as the fourth production of its 2022-2023 season.

Written by Colin Higgins and based on his 1971 screenplay, the production is directed by LASC Executive Artistic Director Gary Landis. The production will run for 17 performances April 14 - May 7, plus a Pay-What-You-Can Preview Night on Thursday, April 13.

Widely known as the 1971 cult film (the original screenplay was also written by Higgins), Harold and Maude is a dark romantic comedy. Harold is a morbid young man obsessed with death and dying. Octogenarian Maude is a bright and shining soul, filled with a zest for life. When the pair strike up a friendship, Maude teaches Harold how to make the most of his time on earth. Together, they make the most unusual pair. This stage version will certainly delight both aficionados of the film and newcomers to the story.

All performances are at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. Wednesday through Saturday performances are at 8:00 PM; Sunday performances at 3:00 PM. ﻿ Content Advisory: Most LASC Mainstage productions contain adult-themed material and are recommended for mature audiences. If you have any questions about this particular production, please call the box office for more information at 650-941-0551.

Tickets are on sale now for $20.00-$40.00 at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551. Los Altos Stage Company is committed to providing a safe theatre experience for all of our patrons and artists. Please check the website for regular updates at losaltosstage.or




Interview: Co-Directors Jeremie Loncka And Rich Loya On (IM)MIGRANTS OF THE STATE At The A Photo
Interview: Co-Directors Jeremie Loncka And Rich Loya On (IM)MIGRANTS OF THE STATE At The Actors' Gang
For seventeen years, the teaching artists of the Actors’ Gang Prison Project have been creating transformational opportunities for incarcerated men and women. Their latest workshop production, (Im)migrants of the State, is performed by an ensemble of their alumni with over 240 years of combined incarceration who have found their way to freedom and now want to share their stories with audiences. I decided to speak with its co-directors, Jeremie Loncka, who also serves as the Director of Programs for the Actors’ Gang’s Prison Project, and ensemble member Rich Loya, about their vision for the project and how it came into being with the two of them at the helm.
Interview: Ben Donenberg, Graham Wetterhahn, And Sara Beil On THE TEMPEST: AN IMMERSIVE EX Photo
Interview: Ben Donenberg, Graham Wetterhahn, And Sara Beil On THE TEMPEST: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
As a fan of Shakespeare and immersive theatre productions, I was intrigued when I heard that The Shakespeare Center LA and After Hours Theatre Company were set to present the premiere of The Tempest: An Immersive Experience, a fully reimagined audience-participation performance based on William Shakespeare's tale of family members caught up in a storm and shipwrecked on an isolated Mediterranean island. So I decided to speak with the production's director Ben Donenberg, Shakespeare Center LA Artistic Director, Graham Wetterhahn, the Producing Artistic Director at After Hours Theatre Company, and Sara Beil one of the producers for After Hours who created the immersive design, about their vision for an immersive way to include audience members in the experience of Shakespeare's tempestuous play.
Interview: Alli Miller-Fisher Is Most Definitely Not Clueless in CLUE-LESQUE Photo
Interview: Alli Miller-Fisher Is Most Definitely Not Clueless in CLUE-LESQUE
Cherry Poppins latest show Clue-lesque has taken up residence at Tranny Tramp Granny’s through April 26, 2023. This burlesque musical parody of the cult-favorite ‘80s Clue is powered by the cast of Lauren Avon, Heath Butler, E.K. Dagenfield, Kim Dalton, Shanera Denae’, Kristyn Evelyn, Everjohn Feliciano, Bianca Gisselle, Brin Hamblin, Emma Hunton, Carly Jibson, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Meredith Lim, Alli Miller-Fisher, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Camel Pugh, Cory Robison, Michael Shaw Fisher and Sarah Wines. The very busy performer/ director/ writer/ choreographer/ producer Alli managed to take a breather to answer a few of my queries.
Review: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Fountain Theatre Photo
Review: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Fountain Theatre
Simon Levy’s production at the Fountain Theatre is a smartly-acted brain-tickler that makes its points and lands its blows with humor and intellect

