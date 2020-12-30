Los Altos Stage Company Presents ANN

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Los Altos Stage Company has announced the second one-actor production in its current 3-Show Virtual Mini Season.

Ann, based on former Texas Governor Ann Richards, will be live-streamed for six performances over two weekends (Friday-Sunday, Jan 22-24 and 29-31, 2021) from the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:00 PM. Sundays at 2:00 PM.

Ann features award winning Bay Area actress Judith Miller. It will be directed by LASC's Executive Artistic Director Gary Landis and will include all the bells and whistles of a fully designed production: newly-constructed set, lighting, sound, props, and costuming, and will be live-streamed using five cameras.

Tickets for each live-streamed performance are available for $20 per device at LosAltosStage.org.

About the Play:

Ann by Holland Taylor

January 22-24 & 29-31, 2021

Directed by Gary Landis

Featuring Judith Miller

(110 minutes)

Iconic, heroic, and hilarious. Texas Governor Ann Richards had a heart as big as the state from which she hailed, a wit to rival the greats, and an enduring passion for fair play. Neither partisan nor political, Ann is pure entertainment - an uplifting tribute to this courageous leader, dedicated mother, loving grandmother, and legendary personality. This richly imagined play reveals a complex, colorful, and captivating character whose capacity to inspire us all burns even brighter today.

Award winning Bay Area actress Judith Miller was most recently seen on the LASC stage as Ma Joad in The Grapes of Wrath and Roberta in Admissions. Other roles for LASC include Jack's Mother in Into the Woods, Mrs. Holly, Dr. Waller, Nurse (Distracted), Marty (Circle Mirror Transformation), NWOAC/Announcer (Yellow Face), and Harriet Gottlieb (Dead Man's Cell Phone).

Other roles include: Big Mamma (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof), Haley (Buried Child), and Fraulein Schneider (Cabaret) at San Jose Stage Company; Marge Murray, Baptist Preacher, Shadow (Laramie Project) and Masha (Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike) at Palo Alto Players; Marthy (New Girl in Town) at 42nd Street Moon; Older Elizabeth (When the Rain Stops Falling) and Juliana Smithton (The Other Place) at Dragon Theatre Productions.

Judith has also worked at many other Bay Area theaters including San Jose Repertory Company, Marin Theater Company, The Pear Theatre, and the Jewel Theater in Santa Cruz.