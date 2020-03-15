Los Altos Stage Company Cancels and Postpones Upcoming Performances

Los Altos Stage Company has cancelled and postponed upcoming performances due to COVID-19.

The following statement has been released:

In the interest of public safety and based upon the recent guidance from the State of California and County of Santa Clara Health Department order to cancel gatherings of more than 100 people and restrict gatherings of more than 35 people, Los Altos Youth Theatre is canceling this weekend's performances of She Kills Monsters. Additionally, Los Altos Stage Company's upcoming production of Sunday in the Park with George (scheduled for April 9-May 10) has been postponed to next season.

LASC is certain that we are making the correct decision in prioritizing the safety and health of all those behind the scenes, on the stage, and in the seats who are involved in our theatre mission. However, as a non-profit arts institution, the impact of these lost performances is large. This cancellation affects all of the actors, musicians, designers, and staff who bring our shows to life on stage. You can make a difference during this difficult time.

If you have tickets to either She Kills Monsters, or Sunday in the Park with George, we ask that you donate the value back to LASC for a tax-deductible receipt in support of our artists, musicians, and staff. If you would like to donate the value of your ticket(s), please send an email to edsengstack@losaltosstage.org indicating that this is your preference.

Beyond donating your tickets back, we would welcome you making a contribution to help us through this period. You can do so by clicking on the "Donate Now" button at the bottom of this message.

For those patrons who choose not to make a donation of their cancelled ticket, LASC will credit you the value to be used for a future LASC or LAYT production. Likewise, season subscribers who do not wish to donate will be issued a ticket voucher to be used during the upcoming season. If this is your preference, please contact our Box Office at 650-941-0551.

For tickets purchased through any third-party ticketing outlets such as Goldstar and TodayTix, patrons should reach out to the place of purchase for further information.

We thank you in advance for your understanding and ask for your patience as we are handling this volatile situation with limited capacity and staff. We will continue to update you with any changes.

Be well, and we hope to see you at the theatre soon.





