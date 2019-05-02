Lorna Luft to Join Barry Manilow as a Special Guest

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced today that Lorna Luft will return to the Hollywood Bowl, joining Barry Manilow as a special guest in the previously announced performances on Friday and Saturday, September 6 and 7.

Born to the legendary Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna began her career on her mother's TV show at the age of eleven. This summer, in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Judy Garland's passing, Lorna Luft's Hollywood Bowl performances will celebrate her mother's songbook. Judy Garland first performed at the Hollywood Bowl in 1941. Lorna Luft continues to honor these memories with her book, A Star Is Born: Judy Garland and the Film that Got Away, which was released in September last year to great acclaim, and in her one-woman show and CD, Songs My Mother Taught Me.

Lorna Luft went on to perform on Broadway in Promises, Promises; Snoopy, the Musical; and Extremities. She has performed in domestic and international productions of They're Playing Our Song; Guys and Dolls; Grease; The Wizard of Oz; Holiday Inn; and White Christmas. She appeared on film and TV in Grease 2; Where the Boys Are ('84); and Trapper John, M.D. Lorna co-produced Life with Judy Garland, the Emmy®-winning miniseries based on her memoir Me and My Shadows.

Though they have been close friends for over 47 years, this will be the first time that Lorna Luft and Barry Manilow have shared the Hollywood Bowl stage. Dubbed by Rolling Stone as "The Showman of Our Generation," Grammy®, Emmy®, and Tony® Award winner Barry Manilow brings two nights of non-stop hits to the Hollywood Bowl stage with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists. The musician has had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles, including 12 No.1 and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the No.1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories