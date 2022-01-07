Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Long Beach's International City Theatre Honored With 23 Robby Award Nominations And Wins

pixeltracker

International City Theatre has been honored with three wins and 20 additional nominations for four different productions by longtime theater reviewer Rob Stevens.

Jan. 7, 2022  

International City Theatre has been honored with three wins and 20 additional nominations for four different productions by longtime theater reviewer Rob Stevens, who has announced his 35th annual "Robby Awards for Excellence in Southern California Theatre."

According to Stevens' December 31 post at media outlet Haines His Way, 25 productions throughout the Southland garnered a total of 131 nominations, with International City Theatre's recent production of the Sheldon Epps-conceived musical Blues in the Night leading all productions with 10 nominations. The musical won three awards, including for Best Musical (caryn desai, producer), Best Actress in a Musical (Vivian Reed) and Best Musical Direction (William Foster McDaniel).

Other nominated ICT Productions include Closely Related Keys, a hard-hitting family drama by Wendy Graf, which marked the company's first return to in-person performance since the start of the pandemic; The Andrews Brothers, a musical salute to the swinging '40s written and created by Roger Bean, which was produced in February 2020 prior to the shutdown; and Daisy by Sean Devine, a fascinating look at the creation of and psychology behind TV's first political attack ad that ICT produced virtually ahead of the 2020 election.

For more information about International City Theatre, go to www.InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Complete list of 23 Robby Award nominations and awards garnered by International City Theatre:

  1. WINNER: Teri Ralston Award for Best Musical - caryn desai - Blues In the Night
  2. WINNER: Michelle Nicastro Award for Best Actress in a Musical - Vivian Reed - Blues In the Night
  3. WINNER: Elan McMahon Award for Best Musical Direction - William Foster McDaniel - Blues In the Night
  4. NOMINATION: Teri Ralston Award for Best Musical Production - caryn desai, The Andrews Brothers
  5. NOMINATION: Virginia Capers Award for Best Director of a Musical - Jamie Torcellini, The Andrews Brothers
  6. NOMINATION: Virginia Capers Award for Best Director of a Musical - Wren T. Brown, Blues in the Night
  7. NOMINATION: Michelle Nicastro Award for Best Actress in a Musical - Karole Foreman, Blues in the Night
  8. NOMINATION: Michelle Nicastro Award for Best Actress in a Musical - Jenna Gillespie Byrd, Blues in the Night
  9. NOMINATION: Michelle Nicastro Award for Best Actress in a Musical - Kelly Dorney, The Andrews Brothers
  10. NOMINATION: Gary Beach Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical - Chester Gregory, Blues in the Night
  11. NOMINATION: Dom Salinaro Award for Best Choreography - Keith Young, Blues in the Night
  12. NOMINATION: Elan McMahon Award for Best Musical Direction - Brent Crayon, The Andrews Brothers
  13. NOMINATION: Nan Martin Award for Best Drama - caryn desai, Daisy
  14. NOMINATION: Nan Martin Award for Best Drama - caryn desai, Closely Related Keys
  15. NOMINATION: Martin Benson Award Best Director of a Drama - caryn desai, Daisy
  16. NOMINATION: Martin Benson Award for Best Director of a Drama - Saundra McClain, Closely Related Keys
  17. NOMINATION: Sally Kemp Award for Best Actress in a Drama - Sydney A. Mason, Closely Related Keys
  18. NOMINATION: Richard Doyle Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama - Nick Molari, Closely Related Keys
  19. NOMINATION: Belinda Balaski Award Best Supporting Actress in a Drama - Mehrnaz Mohammadi, Closely Related Keys
  20. NOMINATION: Michael Deveraux Award for Best Playwriting - Sean Devine, Daisy
  21. NOMINATION: John Iacovelli Award for Best Scenic Design - Stephanie Kerley Schwartz, Closely Related Keys
  22. NOMINATION: Paulie Jenlins Award for Best Lighting Design - Donna Ruzika, Blues in the Night
  23. NOMINATION: Garland Riddle Award for Best Costume Design - Kim DeShazo, Blues in the Night

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jagged Little Pill Logo Lapel Pin
Jagged Little Pill Logo Lapel Pin
Wicked Lapel Pin
Wicked Lapel Pin
Pride Hearts Tee
Pride Hearts Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Phyllis Yvonne Stickney and Jennifer Leigh Warren Join the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS at American Stage
  • CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben Postpones Opening Conversation to May
  • American Stage Announces Plays for 21st Century Voices: 2022 New Play Festival
  • AN AMERICAN IN PARIS 2022 National Tour Cast and Dates Announced