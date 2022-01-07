Long Beach's International City Theatre Honored With 23 Robby Award Nominations And Wins
International City Theatre has been honored with three wins and 20 additional nominations for four different productions by longtime theater reviewer Rob Stevens.
International City Theatre has been honored with three wins and 20 additional nominations for four different productions by longtime theater reviewer Rob Stevens, who has announced his 35th annual "Robby Awards for Excellence in Southern California Theatre."According to Stevens' December 31 post at media outlet Haines His Way, 25 productions throughout the Southland garnered a total of 131 nominations, with International City Theatre's recent production of the Sheldon Epps-conceived musical Blues in the Night leading all productions with 10 nominations. The musical won three awards, including for Best Musical (caryn desai, producer), Best Actress in a Musical (Vivian Reed) and Best Musical Direction (William Foster McDaniel). Other nominated ICT Productions include Closely Related Keys, a hard-hitting family drama by Wendy Graf, which marked the company's first return to in-person performance since the start of the pandemic; The Andrews Brothers, a musical salute to the swinging '40s written and created by Roger Bean, which was produced in February 2020 prior to the shutdown; and Daisy by Sean Devine, a fascinating look at the creation of and psychology behind TV's first political attack ad that ICT produced virtually ahead of the 2020 election. For more information about International City Theatre, go to www.InternationalCityTheatre.org. Complete list of 23 Robby Award nominations and awards garnered by International City Theatre:
- WINNER: Teri Ralston Award for Best Musical - caryn desai - Blues In the Night
- WINNER: Michelle Nicastro Award for Best Actress in a Musical - Vivian Reed - Blues In the Night
- WINNER: Elan McMahon Award for Best Musical Direction - William Foster McDaniel - Blues In the Night
- NOMINATION: Teri Ralston Award for Best Musical Production - caryn desai, The Andrews Brothers
- NOMINATION: Virginia Capers Award for Best Director of a Musical - Jamie Torcellini, The Andrews Brothers
- NOMINATION: Virginia Capers Award for Best Director of a Musical - Wren T. Brown, Blues in the Night
- NOMINATION: Michelle Nicastro Award for Best Actress in a Musical - Karole Foreman, Blues in the Night
- NOMINATION: Michelle Nicastro Award for Best Actress in a Musical - Jenna Gillespie Byrd, Blues in the Night
- NOMINATION: Michelle Nicastro Award for Best Actress in a Musical - Kelly Dorney, The Andrews Brothers
- NOMINATION: Gary Beach Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical - Chester Gregory, Blues in the Night
- NOMINATION: Dom Salinaro Award for Best Choreography - Keith Young, Blues in the Night
- NOMINATION: Elan McMahon Award for Best Musical Direction - Brent Crayon, The Andrews Brothers
- NOMINATION: Nan Martin Award for Best Drama - caryn desai, Daisy
- NOMINATION: Nan Martin Award for Best Drama - caryn desai, Closely Related Keys
- NOMINATION: Martin Benson Award Best Director of a Drama - caryn desai, Daisy
- NOMINATION: Martin Benson Award for Best Director of a Drama - Saundra McClain, Closely Related Keys
- NOMINATION: Sally Kemp Award for Best Actress in a Drama - Sydney A. Mason, Closely Related Keys
- NOMINATION: Richard Doyle Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama - Nick Molari, Closely Related Keys
- NOMINATION: Belinda Balaski Award Best Supporting Actress in a Drama - Mehrnaz Mohammadi, Closely Related Keys
- NOMINATION: Michael Deveraux Award for Best Playwriting - Sean Devine, Daisy
- NOMINATION: John Iacovelli Award for Best Scenic Design - Stephanie Kerley Schwartz, Closely Related Keys
- NOMINATION: Paulie Jenlins Award for Best Lighting Design - Donna Ruzika, Blues in the Night
- NOMINATION: Garland Riddle Award for Best Costume Design - Kim DeShazo, Blues in the Night