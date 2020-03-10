Long Beach Symphony to Present BROADWAY BLOCKBUSTERS at Pops! Concert

On Saturday March 21 at 8:00 PM in the Pacific Ballroom of the Long Beach Arena (300 E. Ocean Blvd.), the Long Beach Symphony gives its regards to Broadway when stars of Broadway sing tunes from Lloyd Webber, Bernstein, Gershwin, Sondheim and more!

Three-time GRAMMY-nominated conductor James K. Bass (Professor and Director of Choral Studies at the Herb Alpert School of Music at UCLA & Artistic Director of the Long Beach Camerata Singers) will hit all the Broadway hot buttons with music from Phantom of the Opera, Cabaret, Cats, Funny Girl, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Kiss Me Kate, Guys and Dolls, My Fair Lady, West Side Story, Jesus Christ Superstar and more!

He will be joined by Tony Award Winner Debbie Gravitte (LES MISERABLES/Chicago), Scarlett Strallen (Mary Poppins on Broadway), and Gary Mauer (Phantom of the Opera/ LES MISERABLES) who will hit all the high and low notes with their vocals.

This concert is sponsored exclusively by Dr. Allen and Charlotte Ginsburg and is dedicated to the memory of Mr. John Wavell.

Tickets to a Long Beach Symphony POPS! concert include options for seats at 10-top tables or more intimate Bistro seating at 4-top tables. For the budget-conscious, Loge seating is available for just $30 (student tickets $10 with ID). Regardless of seating preference, jumbo screens on each side of the stage bring the action to life for everyone, and all patrons are invited to bring their own picnics and libations, to purchase dinner from a list of preferred local caterers (must be ordered in advance of concert night), or from concessionaries in the Arena lobby. Doors open at 6:30 PM to allow time for dining and mingling with friends; concert begins at 8:00 PM.

For more information or to purchase tickets and subscriptions visit www.LongBeachSymphony.org or call (562) 436-3203 ext. 1. Tickets are also available on Ticketmaster.





