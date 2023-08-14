Long Beach Shakespeare Company to Present THE WINTER'S TALE This Month

The Helen Borgers Theater Home of The Long Beach Shakespeare Company will present The Winter's Tale, written by William Shakespeare, directed by Lauren Johansen.

Overtaken by jealousy, King Leontes of Sicilia, convinces himself that his pregnant wife, Hermione, has been unfaithful and is carrying his best friend's love child. Leontes' jealousy turns to tyranny, setting off a chain of tragic events. However, through divine intervention, the power of truth, and the enduring strength of love, the play ultimately leads to redemption, reunion, and the restoration of joy.

The show runs from August 25th - September 16th

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm; Sundays at 2 pm

August 25th 8 PM, August 26th 8 PM, August 27th 2 PM, September 2nd 8 PM, September 3rd 2 PM, September 8th 8 PM, September 9th 8 PM, September 10th 2 PM, September 15th 8 PM, September 16th 8 PM.

At the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls

General admission $23 Students $13

No food or drink in the venue

Tickets only available at LBShakespeare.org

Tickets, information, and directions to The Helen Borgers Theatre, at 4250 Atlantic, Long Beach, CA, 90807, available at Click Here.