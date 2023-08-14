Long Beach Shakespeare Company to Present THE WINTER'S TALE This Month

A Shakespearean masterpiece comes to Long Beach for a limited run.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience Photo 1 HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience
FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 2 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
VIDEO: Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster, Sierra Boggess, Skylar Astin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, & Photo 3 VIDEO: Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
Bradley Whitford and Daniel Dae Kim Will Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Photo 4 Whitford and Dae Kim Will Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG in LA

Long Beach Shakespeare Company to Present THE WINTER'S TALE This Month

The Helen Borgers Theater Home of The Long Beach Shakespeare Company will present The Winter's Tale, written by William Shakespeare, directed by Lauren Johansen.

Overtaken by jealousy, King Leontes of Sicilia, convinces himself that his pregnant wife, Hermione, has been unfaithful and is carrying his best friend's love child. Leontes' jealousy turns to tyranny, setting off a chain of tragic events. However, through divine intervention, the power of truth, and the enduring strength of love, the play ultimately leads to redemption, reunion, and the restoration of joy.

The show runs from August 25th - September 16th

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm; Sundays at 2 pm

August 25th 8 PM, August 26th 8 PM, August 27th 2 PM, September 2nd 8 PM, September 3rd 2 PM, September 8th 8 PM, September 9th 8 PM, September 10th 2 PM, September 15th 8 PM, September 16th 8 PM.

At the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls

General admission $23 Students $13

No food or drink in the venue

Tickets only available at LBShakespeare.org

Tickets, information, and directions to The Helen Borgers Theatre, at 4250 Atlantic, Long Beach, CA, 90807, available at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
24th Street Theatre to Bring Back the Saturday Explorer Series with Four Unique Experience Photo
24th Street Theatre to Bring Back the 'Saturday Explorer Series' with Four Unique Experiences for Kids

Discover the exciting return of 24th Street Theatre's 'Saturday Explorer Series' with 4 incredible experiences designed for kids. Plan your family's next adventure now!

2
Hero Theatre Reveals 2023/24 Season Featuring Two World Premieres and New Play Commissions Photo
Hero Theatre Reveals 2023/24 Season Featuring Two World Premieres and New Play Commissions

Hero Theatre has revealed their exciting 2023/24 season, featuring two world premieres and new play commissions. Don't miss out on this incredible lineup of theater productions.

3
Blum & Poe Reveals Next Chapter of the Gallerys Trajectory Photo
Blum & Poe Reveals Next Chapter of the Gallery's Trajectory

 Blum & Poe have announced the next chapter of the gallery’s trajectory with Jeff Poe stepping back from his role and Tim Blum spearheading the gallery’s global team in building on its history of championing international artists. The gallery also announced that longtime New York-based Partner Matt Bangser has been appointed to the newly created position of Managing Partner.

4
Los Altos Stage Company to Present SIGNIFICANT OTHER in September; Youth Theatre Announces Photo
Los Altos Stage Company to Present SIGNIFICANT OTHER in September; Youth Theatre Announces 23/24 Season

Los Altos Stage Company will present Significant Other as the first production of its 2023-2024 (29th) Season of plays and musicals, continuing its proud tradition of presenting bold, entertaining, and thought-provoking theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep Video Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KINKY BOOTS
James R. Armstrong Theatre (8/05-8/19)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kilabotitos - Ogie Alcasid & Ian Venracion
The Grand Theater (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Misérables
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall (9/19-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks on Aug 18th
Hollywood Bowl (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pillowman by Martin McDonagh
The Actors Company (8/19-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mom Before Dad: A Young Woman of the Greatest Generation
Under Ground (8/20-8/20)PHOTOS VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You