Long Beach Playhouse Presents TALES OF THE PLAYHOUSE One Night Only Fundraiser

In 1929, several of the city's most prominent individuals and families were determined to become part of a national trend of community theaters that relied on volunteers to bring live theater to the public. Ninety-three years later, the Long Beach Playhouse is the oldest continuously operating community theater west of the Mississippi.

Originally created as part of the 2015 exhibit at the Historical Society of Long Beach, this reader's theater tells the story of the people, places, and events that turned a small band of passionate volunteers into one of the city's most beloved institutions. The piece is divided into five acts, each of which depicts an era that had specific significance to the development of the Playhouse and is updated to bring the story forward to August, 2022.

"Typically the term 'reader's theater' means a group of people seated as they read the script," said Madison Mooney, Playhouse Executive Director. "This show is very different. Although the actors are reading, they are not seated; they are moving about the stage, interacting with one another, the props, and the audience."

Another element of this production is the music which punctuates the story with songs from some of the plays along with music from the eras in which the narrative takes place. The musical selections are curated and performed by Playhouse regulars, Anna Kate Mohler and Andy Zacharais.

The performers are all Playhouse veterans and audience favorites including Gary Douglas, Jill Prout, Rick Reischman, Lee Samuel Tanng, and Harriet Whitmyer.

In addition to the story and music, the dress Laura Killingsworth wore in Auntie Mame will be on display as will the chairs borrowed from a short-lived artists colony called Wayside Colony in 1929 that are still used today in Playhouse productions.

Sean Gray, Playhouse Artistic Director said, "The history of the Playhouse is filled with fascinating people, some famous and some not, whose work made it possible for us to still be here today, bringing quality shows that rival other theaters in the area."

In addition to the show, there is a reception with hearty appetizers and delightful desserts free to all attendees. Because it's a fundraiser, there is an opportunity drawing featuring tickets and for one lucky winner, a reserved spot in the parking lot.

"Everyone in the city will find something interesting in this story," said Mooney. "I know everyone who comes to see it will be very glad they did."

Reserved seating tickets are $40 and include reserved parking and included drinks.

General admission is $25.

Covid protocols remain in place and include masks while seated in the theater.

Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA, 90804, right across from the Long Beach Recreation golf course. The Playhouse is community-supported theatre with programs and events that cut across age, gender, ethnic, and cultural boundaries.

Covid 19 protocols remain in place and attendees are required to:

· Provide Proof of Vaccination or show a negative Covid test result from within the past 72 hours upon entry,

· Wear a mask within the facility,

· Voluntarily assume all risks related to potential exposure to COVID-19.