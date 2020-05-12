Long Beach Opera Community Conversations Return In June 2020

Long Beach Opera is bringing back its popular and relevant series of Community Conversations June 14, 21, and 28 that were inspired by the LBO world premiere production of The Central Park Five, which recently won the Pulitzer prize. These Conversations are available on facebooklive and archived following at www.longbeachopera.org.

Jennifer Rivera , C.E.O. of Long Beach Opera, said, "While we are all struggling with the new normal of remaining socially distant, the virtual nature of this new set of conversations will allow artists and activists from all across the United States to come together for these important discussions and inspiring performances. Although we are apart, we must keep finding ways to come together through art, and one of LBO's most successful engagement events returns next month to do just that."

All conversations will take place LIVE on Long Beach Opera's Facebook channel, and will be archived following the discussion at www.longbeachopera.org . Although the events will not be held in person, the live virtual nature of the events will allow even more participation as audience members can comment in real time on the discussions.

Conversations

Dr. Naomi Andre is associate professor in women's studios, the Department of Afro-American and African Studies (DAAS), and the associate director for faculty at the Residential College at the University of Michigan. She received her BA in music from Barnard College, and MA and PhD in musicology from Harvard University. Her research focuses on opera and issues surrounding gender, voice, and race. Her books, Black Opera: History, Power, Engagement, Blackness in Opera, and Voicing Gender: Castrati, Travesti, and the Second Woman in Early Nineteenth-Century Italian Opera, explore constructions of race, gender, and identity.

To IG or Not to IG; Opera in the age of Social MediaSunday, June 21 - 4pm PTFeatured Speaker: Aaron CrouchModerator: Dr. Derrell AconPanel: Crouch, Zach Finkelstein, Catalina CuervoPerformers: Simon Barrad/Kseniia Polstiankina, Aaron Crouch

Tenor Aaron Crouch, a native of Bowie, Maryland, is a fourth-year student at the Curtis Institute of Music.His prominent roles include Prunier in La Rondine, Lensky in Eugene Onegin, Don Ottavio in Don Giovanni, Nemorino in L'elisir d'amore, and The Son in Blue, which he debuted in the 2019 world premiere at the Glimmerglass Festival. Mr. Crouch has been awarded the Gold Medal at the YoungArts Foundation competition, First Place in the Sue Goetz Ross Competition, and First Place in the Classical Singer Vocal Competition. In 2018, he received an encouragement award at the Premiere Opera International Vocal Competition.

Till the Fat Lady Sings; Opera and Body ImageSunday, June 28 - 4pm PTFeatured Speaker: Tracy Cox Moderator: Dr. Derrell AconPanel: Cox, Kyle Albertson, Frederick Ballentine, Joanna CejaPerformers: Frederick Ballentine, Joanna Ceja

A Dallas native, Tracy Cox has been hailed by the Washington Post as an "impressive" soprano, LA Weekly called her a "force of nature," and Arts in LA described her voice as "opulent, dramatic, and expressive, with a golden sheen that is nothing short of breathtaking." An alumna of Los Angeles Opera 's Domingo-Thornton Young Artist Program, she made her professional debut with the company in the role of Marcellina in Le nozze di Figaro under the baton of Plácido Domingo. Other roles include Female Chorus in The Rape of Lucretia, Pisana in I due Foscari, the title role in Ariadne auf Naxos, and Alice Ford in Falstaff. Ms. Cox is a recipient of many prestigious prizes, including those from the Sullivan Foundation, the George London Foundation, the Operalia Competition, the Richard Tucker Foundation, the Opera Index Competition, and the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions.





This activity is supported in part by the California Arts Council, a state agency. Learn more at www.arts.ca.gov

