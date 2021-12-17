Loft Ensemble Presents the World Premiere of COLOROPOLIS Next Month

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced the third production of its ninth anniversary season, the world premiere of Coloropolis by A.P. De La Caridad. Directed by Travyz Santos Gatz and Tor Brown, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Brian Allman, Ben Anderson, Lemon Baardsen, Cassandra Carmona, Silas Jean-Rox, Sydney Jenkins, Jordan Klomp, Matt Lorenzo, Maia Luer, Matthew Monaco, Ignacio Navarro, Jazmine Nichelle, Bree Pavey, Mitch Rosander, and Sarah Sommers. Opening is set for Saturday, January 8, at 8pm and the engagement will continue through Sunday, February 13 only.



Welcome to Coloropolis, where individuals are identified only by the color of their clothes. This is a constantly growing community, changing with every stroke of The Writer's quill. After setting the stage and providing their characters with "free-will," The Writer leaves Coloropolis to the whims of its inhabitants. What follows is an abstract, funny, biting, satirical "lord of the flies" amongst the Primaries and Non-primaries in their newly developing world. Despite its absurdity and humor, the play tackles a broad spectrum of issues societies face as they develop.



Scenic design for Coloropolis is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, sound design is by Travyz Santos Gatz, and costume design is by Rachel Harmon. Projection design is by Anna-Katharina Benz, and properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts. Makeup design is by Angela Santori, choreography is by Cj Merriman, and fight choreography is by Marc Leclerc. Education and outreach coordinator is Danielle Ozymandias, stage manager is Melissa Haas, and production photography is by Jennifer Brofer.



Loft will be hosting a "free store" in the lobby where any type of goods can be left or taken at will by the community!



General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The regular performance schedule is Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. All current covid safety protocols will be in place. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.