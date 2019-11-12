Loft Ensemble Presents THE GAYEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER!

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced the third production of its eighth season, The Gayest Christmas Pageant Ever! by Joe Marshall. Under the direction of Bree Pavey, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Cassandra Carmona, Matt Caudel, Noah Copfer, Andrew Cottrell, Madylin Sweeten Durrie, Dan Ellis, Javier Flores, Barbera Ann Howard, Sean James, Corey Klemow, Katy Laughlin, Ignacio Navarro, Alejandro Baquero Sanchez, Scottie Smith, Luke Sookdeo, and Bart Tangredi. Opening is set for Friday, November 29, at 8pm and the engagement will continue through Sunday, December 22 only.



Sixteen actors play nearly 30 characters in a holiday spectacular that will put you in a festive mood! A play-within-a-play, this fast-paced comedy follows a small, LGBTQ+ community theatre as it struggles to pull together its annual holiday pageant.



Scenic design is by Mady Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, costume design is by Britt Crisp, and sound design is by Jared Wilson. The assistant director is Noah Copfer and Kassy Omobono serves as stage manager.



General admission is $20 with $10 tickets available for students with valid I.D. The regular performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Tickets may be purchased online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. The Loft Ensemble is now located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You