Live Performances Return to Chico Theater Company Next Month

Chico Theater Company is returning to live performances beginning next month. The 2021 season will kick off on May 14 with The Story Book Reunion Murders.
To purchase tickets or a season package, visit https://tix6.centerstageticketing.com/sites/chicotheatrecompany/.
Check out the full lineup below!
Youth: The Story Book Reunion Murders
05/14/2021 through 05/15/2021
The Ladies Foursome
05/21/2021 through 06/06/2021
Daddy Long Legs
07/09/2021 through 07/25/2021
The Foursome
08/06/2021 through 08/22/2021
Clue, On Stage!
10/01/2021 through 10/24/2021
The Winter Wonderettes
11/26/2021 through 12/19/2021