Live Performances Return to Chico Theater Company Next Month

The 2021 season will kick off on May 14 with The Story Book Reunion Murders.

Apr. 26, 2021  
Chico Theater Company is returning to live performances beginning next month. The 2021 season will kick off on May 14 with The Story Book Reunion Murders.

To purchase tickets or a season package, visit https://tix6.centerstageticketing.com/sites/chicotheatrecompany/.

Check out the full lineup below!

Youth: The Story Book Reunion Murders

05/14/2021 through 05/15/2021

The Ladies Foursome

05/21/2021 through 06/06/2021

Daddy Long Legs

07/09/2021 through 07/25/2021

The Foursome

08/06/2021 through 08/22/2021

Clue, On Stage!

10/01/2021 through 10/24/2021

The Winter Wonderettes

11/26/2021 through 12/19/2021


