Live Audience Cancelled For 62nd Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration

The Music Center today announced the cancellation of the live audience portion of the 62nd annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration out of an abundance of caution given the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.



The Holiday Celebration is a free, non-ticketed experience that takes place at The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and attracts upwards of 6,000 people, many of whom come and go throughout the course of the three-hour program.



The Music Center continues to work closely with the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health and has developed strict protocols to help ensure the safety of the public, artists, crew and staff members. In this case, however, The Music Center determined the safest route to continue with this popular annual tradition would be to eliminate a live audience.



The program will still be broadcast live as planned.



The program will air on PBS SoCal on Friday, December 24 and stream on PBSSocal.org, KCET.org and holidaycelebration.org as previously announced.