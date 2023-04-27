Lineup Revealed for Getty's Free Outdoor Summer Concert Series “Off the 405”

Getty's free outdoor concert series Off the 405 is back with an exciting lineup, kicking off May 20 and running through August 26. Featured artists include SPELLLING, Makaya McCraven, Etran de L'Aïr, Rahill and Alabaster DePlume. Tickets will be released three weeks prior to each concert.

Concerts take place from 6 to 9 p.m. and will begin with a live DJ set. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, explore the Getty Center's current exhibitions, bring a picnic, or purchase food and beverages onsite before the show begins.

Since 2009, Off the 405 has hosted some of today's most exciting music artists at the Getty Center for memorable experiences amid stunning architecture and breathtaking sunset views. Past performers include Chicano Batman, Cate Le Bon, Moses Sumney, La Luz and Bartees Strange, among others.

Parking at the Getty Center is $20, or $15 after 3 p.m. and $10 after 6 p.m. Take advantage of our Pay Once, Park Twice offer and visit the Getty Villa first before heading to the Getty Center concert, using the same-day parking ticket.

Off the 405 lineup:

Saturday, May 20 - SPELLLING

SPELLLING is the moniker of Bay Area musician and producer Tia Cabral, who is known for combining elements of experimental pop, soul, psychedelic and electronic music. She often uses vintage synths, drum machines and samplers to create her haunting, smooth and enchanted sounds.



SPELLLING has released several albums, including her debut Pantheon of Me in 2017, and Mazy Fly in 2019. In 2021, she released her critically acclaimed self-produced record The Turning Wheel, which pushed her work into vibrant new dimensions, featuring an ensemble of 31 collaborating musicians. She has toured with Boy Harsher and Amen Dunes and her live performances are regarded as revelations of spell and spectacle.

Saturday, June 24 - Makaya McCraven

Makaya McCraven is a prolific drummer, composer and producer. Known for his unique approach to jazz, he's been described as a "beat scientist" and "one of the most important figures in the jazz world" by critics. His music draws from a wide range of influences, including hip-hop, electronica and folk music. Following upon his widely acclaimed 2018 album Universal Beings, McCraven's newest release, In These Times, is the triumphant finale of a project seven years in the making. It cements his renown as a "cultural synthesizer" and an artist with a unique gift for collapsing space, destroying borders and blending past, present and future into poly-textural arrangements of post-genre jazz.

Saturday, July 22 - Etran de L'Aïr

Etran de L'Aïr (or "stars of the Aïr region") welcomes you to Agadez, Niger-capital city of Saharan rock. Beloved for their dynamic repertoire of hypnotic solos and sun-glazed melodies, the band embraces a pan-African style that is emblematic of their hometown, citing a myriad of cultural influences, from Northern Malian blues and Hausa bar bands to Congolese soukous. Composed of brothers and cousins, Etran de L'Aïr are the sons of Tuareg nomadic families that settled in Agadez, where guitar bands are an integral part of the social fabric, playing at weddings, baptisms, and political rallies, as well as the occasional concert. Playing for over 25 years, Etran de L'Aïr first emerged as favorites of Agadez's local wedding circuit; their music is rooted in celebration, invoking the exuberance of a vibrant intergenerational party.

Saturday, July 29 - Rahill

Rahill is a multidisciplinary artist and musician hailing from Michigan and now based in New York's Hudson Valley. As a founding member of Brooklyn's garage-rock mainstay, Habibi, Rahill garnered a reputation for alchemizing an eclectic range of influences, distilling them into captivating and heavy pop songs that gestured towards the modes and melodies of the Iranian American household in which she was raised-a heritage she nurtured during several trips to Iran.



This affinity for Iranian culture and music is increasingly present in her emergent solo output. Maps of her familial cities, Shiraz and Isfahan, grace the insert of her debut LP, Flowers at Your Feet. This new album documents her efflorescence as a singer/songwriter with waves of maturity, humility and intimacy in a succession of deeply personal, contemplative, and radiant songs. The first single, "Fables," is a blissful and kaleidoscopic pop song produced and featuring none other than art-pop icon, Beck.

Saturday, August 26 - Alabaster DePlume

British poet and saxophonist Alabaster DePlume uses his performances to encourage his audiences, and to recognize and appreciate them for the simple, yet laudable, act of living. His songs are built on sonorous circular melodies and luminous tones that transmit calmness and generosity in warm waves-unless they're raging against complacency and the everyday inhumanity of end-times capitalism. Most importantly, DePlume brings a valuable transparency to his work. Each concert experience is unique, shaped by his candid, vulnerable interactions with collaborating musicians and the audience. "I want to talk about why I'm doing this, and how I'm doing this," he's said. His process is people-first, not product-first, creating unique, often gem-like music.