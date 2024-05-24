Lineup Revealed for 2024 New Works Festival at The Helen Borgers Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Helen Borgers Theater Home of The Long Beach Shakespeare Company will present their 2024 New Works Festival

Due to popular demand we are happy to bring the New Works Festival back to the Helen Borgers Theater as part of our 2024 Season! This is a two week theatrical event that will bring new one acts, full length plays and scenes in various stages of development and workshopping.

Out of the Woods

By Robert Weibezahl

Out of the Woods Performances: 5/31 8pm, 6/2 2pm

A modern-day fable that plays with the Orpheus myth (and perhaps turns it on its head), it is at turns a tender, funny, heartbreaking, and thought-provoking look at life, love, and the choices we make.

Behind the Scenes

By Maren English

Behind the Scenes Performances: 6/1 8pm, 6/2 8pm

Hoping to find someone to sit on the couch with forever, Angela and Josie ready themselves to step blindly into the cold unknown of a first date.

Joan and Samuel - The Medieval Scene

By Ophir Mash

Joan and Samuel - The Medieval Scene Performances: 6/1 8pm, 6/2 8pm

Samuel, a medieval soldier returns from war expecting a warm embrace,

only to find that his wife, Joan, embraced women's empowerment

instead.

Pyar aur Coffee

By Rena Patel

Pyar Aur Coffee Performances: 6/8 8pm, 6/9 2pm

Four quick-witted and coffee-addicted friends navigate espresso machines, relationships, and South Asian societal expectations all while figuring out what or who makes them happy.

Penelope

By Baylee Shlichtman

Penelope Performances: 6/8 3 PM, 6/9 8pm

Autistic Princess Penelope of Sparta has put off marriage for years by having her suitors challenge her father to a foot race she's rigged to ensure they'll never win. Self-proclaimed scoundrel Odysseus of Ithaca is sure he'll be the one to succeed by making Penelope fall so madly in love with him that she'll reveal the secret to winning. But Penelope won't be won over so easily, not when getting married comes with the complete upheaval of the life she has worked so hard to order. A Greek Myth retelling/romcom about daddy issues, drowning, and occasionally awful disguises.

At the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls

General admission $25 Students $15

Tickets available at LBShakespeare.org or at the Helen Borgers Theater . Tickets, information, and directions to The Helen Borgers Theatre, at 4250 Atlantic, Long Beach, CA, 90807, available at www.LBShakespeare.org.

Comments