Line-up of Comedians Revealed for Quentin Lee's LGBTQ+ Comedy Festival and Feature Film Special 'Laugh Proud'

Eight diverse LGBTQ+ comedians, including headliner Jason Stuart (memorable character actor & pioneer as one of the first openly gay comedians in the 90s), will star and perform in queer BIPOC creator Quentin Lee's LGBTQ+ comedy festival and feature film special "Click Here," which will its world premiere live audience viewing and be shot on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the historic Renberg Theatre at Los Angeles' LGBT Center.



Joining headliner Jason Stuart are; Amanda Alvich, Christian Cintron, Brian Clark aka Brucey, Mistress of Ceremonies & trans drag legend & activist Jazzmun Nichcala Crayton Rowan Niles, intersex comedian Seven Graham, Juno Men, and Asha Hall.

Innovative in both format and concept, "Laugh Proud" is simultaneously an LGBTQ+ stand-up comedy festival and a feature film comedy special to world premiere to a live audience and be shot on July 1, 2023, at 8 pm at Los Angeles LGBT Center's historic Renberg Theatre. The 90 min. comedy special will feature eight diverse LGBTQ+ stand-up comedians each doing a 10 min. set hosted by drag queen comedian Jazzmun Nichcala Crayton. Tickets and other information are available on: laughproud.com.

Join us at "Laugh Proud" as we come together to celebrate the power of humor, amplify diverse voices, and foster a sense of unity and strength during the 2023 Pride Season.

"As an Asian Queer filmmaker and producer, I understand the importance of visibility and representation, particularly during a time when hostility toward people of color and the LGBTQ+ community is prevalent. 'Laugh Proud' is not only a platform for diverse comedians to showcase their talents but also a celebration of resilience, joy, and unity within our community." - Quentin Lee