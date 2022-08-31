Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Limited Engagement Of I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M LENNY BRUCE Announced At Theatre 68

Directed by Tony Award winning stage actor, film and television star, Joe Mantegna.

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  

Limited Engagement Of I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M LENNY BRUCE Announced At Theatre 68

Theatre 68 has announced a special limited return of "I'M NOT A COMEDIAN...I'M LENNY BRUCE"

Directed by Joe Mantegna, the award winning show starring Ronnie Marmo as Lenny Bruce, has been such a hit, they are taking the show on tour immediately following the brief return to Los Angeles September 15 through October 1, 2022.

I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M LENNY BRUCE is approaching it's 400th performance! The smash hit ran for 125 performances in LA, 9 months Off Broadway in NY and two 6 month runs in Chicago to massive media attention, critical acclaim and dozens upon dozens of rave reviews. This LA Times' Critics Choice chronicles the life and death of the most controversial comedian and undisputed legend of all time...Lenny Bruce. His personal pain, sharply funny social commentary and completely original, freestyle comedy left a lasting impact on today's poetry, politics, music, film - and of course - comedy. His unwavering commitment to, and passion for, free speech led to numerous obscenity charges and arrests. Bruce fought for freedom of speech all the way to the Supreme Court, and died of an accidental overdose in 1966 while out on appeal. Lauded by fans and former friends of Bruce, Marmo's crowd-shocking portrayal brings the notorious funnyman to life with all the electrifying, insightful and comedic brilliance as the one and only Lenny Bruce himself. The show not only draws from his many court battles championing the freedom of speech but also includes many of Bruce's original comedic bits and insights from his own writings, masterfully woven together by the show's creator and star, Ronnie Marmo and expertly directed by Tony Award winning stage actor, film and television star, Joe Mantegna

The show will be at the newly reopened Theatre 68 Arts Complex, located at 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA. 91601. Performances will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday 8:00PM and Sunday at 7:00PM as noted below General admission $35.00. Running time 90 minutes. Tickets available at: www.lennybruceonstage.com.





More Hot Stories For You


New Production of MELANCHOLIA to Tour to Three Colleges in the Los Angeles Community College DistrictNew Production of MELANCHOLIA to Tour to Three Colleges in the Los Angeles Community College District
August 31, 2022

Twenty students from the Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy, directed Professor José Luis Valenzuela, will tour a new production of the Iraq war-themed Melancholia to three colleges in the Los Angeles Community College District, followed by a residency at The Los Angeles Theatre Center.
The Wallis to Present MOTOWN: CELEBRATING THE MUSIC, THE MAGIC, THE LOVE World Premiere in OctoberThe Wallis to Present MOTOWN: CELEBRATING THE MUSIC, THE MAGIC, THE LOVE World Premiere in October
August 31, 2022

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present the world premiere of Motown: Celebrating the Music, the Magic, the Love on Saturday, October 1, 2022, 7:00 pm, at The Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater.
Actors' Equity Association Applauds Senate Passage of California SB 1116Actors' Equity Association Applauds Senate Passage of California SB 1116
August 31, 2022

Actors’ Equity Association has released a statement applauding the passage of California Senate Bill 1116, a measure introduced by Senator Anthony Portantino (D – Burbank) which creates a payroll fund to support small nonprofit performing arts organizations (SNPAOs).
Omar Sharif Jr. Joins Holocaust Museum LA as Chief Advancement OfficerOmar Sharif Jr. Joins Holocaust Museum LA as Chief Advancement Officer
August 31, 2022

Omar Sharif Jr. has joined Holocaust Museum LA as the new chief advancement officer, announced by Beth Kean, the museum's CEO.
El Portal Theatre Presents LOVE, DOLLY Next MonthEl Portal Theatre Presents LOVE, DOLLY Next Month
August 31, 2022

 El Portal Theatre presents LOVE DOLLY – Celebrating the life & career of Dolly Parton, starring Kim Eberhardt on  Sunday, September 25 at 3pm onstage at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.