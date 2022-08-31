Limited Engagement Of I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M LENNY BRUCE Announced At Theatre 68

Theatre 68 has announced a special limited return of "I'M NOT A COMEDIAN...I'M LENNY BRUCE"

Directed by Joe Mantegna, the award winning show starring Ronnie Marmo as Lenny Bruce, has been such a hit, they are taking the show on tour immediately following the brief return to Los Angeles September 15 through October 1, 2022.

I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M LENNY BRUCE is approaching it's 400th performance! The smash hit ran for 125 performances in LA, 9 months Off Broadway in NY and two 6 month runs in Chicago to massive media attention, critical acclaim and dozens upon dozens of rave reviews. This LA Times' Critics Choice chronicles the life and death of the most controversial comedian and undisputed legend of all time...Lenny Bruce. His personal pain, sharply funny social commentary and completely original, freestyle comedy left a lasting impact on today's poetry, politics, music, film - and of course - comedy. His unwavering commitment to, and passion for, free speech led to numerous obscenity charges and arrests. Bruce fought for freedom of speech all the way to the Supreme Court, and died of an accidental overdose in 1966 while out on appeal. Lauded by fans and former friends of Bruce, Marmo's crowd-shocking portrayal brings the notorious funnyman to life with all the electrifying, insightful and comedic brilliance as the one and only Lenny Bruce himself. The show not only draws from his many court battles championing the freedom of speech but also includes many of Bruce's original comedic bits and insights from his own writings, masterfully woven together by the show's creator and star, Ronnie Marmo and expertly directed by Tony Award winning stage actor, film and television star, Joe Mantegna

The show will be at the newly reopened Theatre 68 Arts Complex, located at 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA. 91601. Performances will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday 8:00PM and Sunday at 7:00PM as noted below General admission $35.00. Running time 90 minutes. Tickets available at: www.lennybruceonstage.com.