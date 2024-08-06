Lightning Rod Theatre to Present MEDEA COMES TO OUR TOWN World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lightning Rod Theater will present the world-premiere of Tony Foster’s hilarious new play, Medea Comes to Our Town. The sedate lives of the characters in Our Town are upended when Medea, fleeing the denouement of her play, crashes her dragon pulled chariot into Grover's Corners. She strikes up a yin-and-yang friendship with the Doctor's Wife and tells her the chariot will take its rider to any opening night in theatre history. The curtain rises on My Fair Lady in fifteen minutes, can the Doctor's Wife get there in time? Will these two plays return to their respective places in the Western canon or has life and death been forever reduced to inconceivable concepts? This is the theatre where anything can happen. And it will. Medea Comes to Our Town is Directed by Jaime Robledo and opens August 24th at the McCadden Place Theater in Hollywood.

About the Show

Two worlds collide when Medea, the mother of all tragedies, crashes the mundanity of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town. One particular citizen of this land, the Doctor’s Wife, dawdles aimlessly in her everyday life as dictated by her drama's first act. She plays her part, but something deep within her yearns for more. A strange barbarian woman from ancient Greece descends upon the stage, halting the normal course of life, marriage and death. Medea, fresh from her own play’s denouement, seeks refuge from all the carnage made by her lustful vengeance. Her deed is done: Children murdered and a husband destroyed. With her story now concluded, Medea sets out to create her own tale for the ages and lays claim to the epithet of playwright. A chance meeting between these two women from opposite genres shifts the theatrical course from a linear to a non-linear narrative. The Doctor’s Wife now finds herself questioning the meaning of her existence as Euripides’ immortal character throws their worlds into a tailspin. Perhaps the simple charms of Our Town might in turn soothe Medea’s savage soul. One thing’s for sure: Nothing will ever be the same for these women as the very nature of theater gets torn asunder.

Tony Foster



Playwright Tony Foster is a founding member of the Elephant Theatre in Los Angeles and has written several works for the company including: Underwear for Christmas, Elephant Shorts, Adventures with Sparky and Poo, Greystone, and the critically acclaimed Asleep on a Bicycle. Other works have been produced at Sacred Fools; Lightning Rod Theatre; Skylight Theatre; Brimmer Street Theatre; Ringwald Theatre; Universal Theatre; Howling Moon Cab Theatre; Makor/Steinhardt Center; New Jersey Rep; the Ashland New Plays Festival; and The Actors Theatre of Louisville. He is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild and the Ensemble Studio Theatre.

Jaime Robledo

Director Jaime Robledo is an acclaimed Los Angeles based director and playwright. Jaime has been recognized by LA Weekly, Stage Raw, The LA Stage Alliance, and the LA Drama Critics Circle for his direction. His play, Watson, earned a Saturn Award by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror. Jaime's highly inventive style and commitment to new work was nurtured by Sacred Fools Theater Company where he directed such shows as Watson, Stoneface, Astro Boy and the God of Comics, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, and Mr. Burns a Post-Electric Play. The Southern California premiere of How We Got On went on to garner eight 2024 NAACP Theater Award nominations. Jaime has also collaborated theatrically with Disney Creative Entertainment, Dreamworks Animation, Kraft-Engel Entertainment, and the Razzie Awards. And the past two years he has been a writer for Wondery, Amazon's podcast network. Visit www.jrobledo.com for more.

Performance Details

Where

McCadden Place Theater, 1157 N. McCadden Place Hollywood, CA 90038

When

Medea Comes to Our Town will run five weekends August 24th through September 22nd.

Friday, Saturday at 8 pm, Sunday at 3 pm

Tickets

Single tickets are $25 and available online at https://lightningrodtheater.ludus.com

Labor Day Weekend, all tickets $15

