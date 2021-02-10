Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LifeGroup LA Presents Free Zoom Art Seminar This Friday

Streaming Friday, February 12, 2021 from 12:00-2:00pm PT.

Feb. 10, 2021  

Join a free zoom seminar from Life Group LA this Friday, Feb 12, 2021 from 12:00-2:00 pm PT. This week's event covers: Kindness Totally Rocks with guest speaker, Karen Amore-Mueller, Artist.

Gather some supplies and join in to have fun, get artsy, and be creative all while helping spread love and compassion.

Suggested Supplies:

  • Flat rocks or any rocks of your choosing
  • Acrylic paint in a few colors
  • Small paint brushes or Paint pens
  • Sharpies
  • Spray paint
  • Mod Podge
  • A Blow Dryer (optional)

Led by artist Karen Amore-Mueller. Karen studied Ceramic Art & Sculpture at California State University, Northridge, is an artist, a Los Angeleno, married and a mom to two boys and a dog named Harry Houdini. She loves organic gardening and design of all kinds. Also, and active seeker of Justice and Equality for All.

This event is free but does require registering prior to the event at http://www.lifegroupla.org/zoom. An email will be sent to you with all the Zoom information on Feb 12, 2021 at 9 AM PST.


