Life Group LA Host Zoom Event 'Covid-19 & HIV: SECRETS of the Orient / Strategies for Aging Well'

A free zoom seminar this Friday, September 4, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm PT. This week's event covers Covid-19 & HIV: SECRETS of the Orient / Strategies for AGING WELL with guest speaker, Simeon Den, Yogi, Integrative Quantum Medicine, Artist. This free online event is produced by The Life Group LA.

Yoga Qi talk/demo/teach-in, where Den will share some of his best kept secrets for stress management and of aging gracefully garnered from a lifetime of fearless trial and error. Bring your workout mats or experience as a chair yoga session; or simply come with open minds to be entertained. In any way you decide to experience the hour, simply join us for your Moment of Zen.

PRESENTER: Simeon Den, Yogi, Integrative Quantum Medicine, Artist

Simeon Den is a 70 year old, four decades long HIV survivor, who practices and teaches yoga & meditation. He also hosts a podcast "Old Gay/New Gay" as his drag persona, Sue Madre. wherein she interviews Millennial gays and gay elders in her attempt to bridge the generational divides in Gay Culture. For the past 50 years Den has practiced, developed, and taught Yoga Qi, his own yoga discipline that integrates the principles of yoga, IQM energy work (martial arts & quantum science) with mindful meditation.

This event if free but does require registering prior to the event at http://www.lifegroupla.org/zoom An email will be sent to you with all the Zoom information on Sept 4, 2020 by 9 am pst.

Once you register for the event an email will be sent to by 9am the day of the event with the Zoom link once you are signed up. If you have any questions, please call 888-208-8081. We suggest you download and install the ZOOM application before you try and log in.

Founded in 2005 Life Group LA provides free of charge, much needed information and emotional support through medical forums, emotional support groups and the POZ Life Weekend Seminar. All services are offered in a non-judgmental and safe environment with compassion and understanding.

Safety, respect and confidentiality are the cornerstones of our philosophy. We accomplish this by providing trained support group facilitators for our emotional support groups and our POZ Life Weekend Seminar. These facilitators have been trained in the art of active listening and conduct themselves with empathy and compassion.

In a time when the HIV epidemic has surpassed its 35th year and new HIV infections continue to occur on a daily basis, now more than ever we must continue the struggle against HIV/AIDS.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You