Lee Blessing's A BODY OF WATER is Coming To Actors Co-op in February

The Award-winning Actors Co-op Theatre Company will present "A Body of Water" written by Lee Blessing with the world premiere of Blessing's new ending, directed by Nan McNamara, produced by Crystal Jackson. The play will run February 7 through March 15, at Actors Co-op Crossley Theatre in Hollywood, California.

A couple in their fifties, wake up in an isolated house above a picturesque body of water, with no idea where they are or why they are there. The situation is further complicated by the arrival of a young woman with questionable explanations.

The cast features the talent of Ivy Beech, Bruce Ladd, and Treva Tegtmeier.

Production and design team includes Rich Rose (Scenic Design), Mateo Rudich (Assistant Set Design/Master Carpenter), Paula Higgins (Costume Design), Andrew Schmedake (Lighting Design), Warren Davis (Sound Design), Nicholas Acciani (Projection Design), Lori Berg (Property Design), Richard Soto (Fight Design), Shawna Voragen (Stage Manager), and Katie Lee Merritt (Assistant Stage Manager).

About Show Times & Tickets:

Free previews Wednesday, February 5 and Thursday, February 6 at 8:00 pm (reservation required). February 7 - March 15. Fridays and Saturdays 8:00 pm. Sundays at 2:30 pm. Additional Saturday Matinees: a??2/15 and 2/22 at 2:30 pm. Tickets: Adults: $35, Seniors (60 & over) $30, Students w/ ID: $25, Group Rates Available. Student Rush tickets are available for Friday performances (excluding opening night) on a first-come, first-serve basis subject to availability. Reservations/Information: (323) 462-8460 or visit www.ActorsCo-op.org. The Crossley Theatre is located at 1760 N. Gower Street, Hollywood 90028.





