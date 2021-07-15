Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ledisi Takes On Nina Simone at the Bowl

The Grammy®-winning singer pays tribute to a titan of 20th century music.

Jul. 15, 2021  

Ledisi Takes On Nina Simone at the Bowl

It takes a bold talent to step into the shoes of Nina Simone. Ledisi has already shown she's up for the challenge, taking on the powerhouse musician's emotionally searing and socially direct songs on her PBS special Ledisi Live: A Tribute to Nina Simone.

Now she brings that spirit to the same stage where Simone herself sang so many times. Don't miss this performance on July 24 at the Hollywood Bowl!


