Laura San Giacomo, Gary Cole, and More to Star in Benefit Reading of THE BENCH

Councilmember Paul Koretz and Joe Stern will host a star-studded benefit performance of Robert Galinsky's powerful Off Broadway solo show The Bench as a benefit for the League of Women Voters of Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 16 at 8 pm at Los Angeles's Matrix Theatre located at 7657 Melrose Ave, 90046.

Based on true stories, The Bench, set in urban decay and rubble, explores the emotional anguish of five homeless characters and the catastrophic hysteria surrounding AIDS in the 1980s. Funny, touching, and ultimately heartbreaking, The Bench, follow five characters as they interact around the bench.

The cast for this special presentation include Laura San Giacomo (TV" "NCIS," "Saving Grace"), Gary Cole (Emmy nominee for "Veep" Film: Talladega Nights, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story), Barry "Shabaka" Henley (Film: Ali, The Terminal), Monique Coleman (Film: Disney's High School Musical), Jonathan Baron (TV: "True Blood") and Robert Galinsky (The Bench NY & LA).

The Bench written by and starring Robert Galinsky, directed by Jay O. Sanders began its run Off-Broadway at NY's historic Cherry Lane Theatre, following that sold out run The Bench moved to the newly renovated East Village Playhouse. After its sold out 30-week run, Galinsky and The Bench went to LA where it celebrated a nine-week extended run at LA's Hudson Guild Theater, the show features artwork and set design by Daphne Arthur with an original soundscape by Deep Singh. This special benefit production is being presented by Barry "Shabaka" Henley, Rugolo Entertainment, Julia Lomino & Terry Schnuck

Tickets are FREE and can be reserved by visiting Eventbrite - search "the Bench LWV."

For more info on The Bench visit www.TheBenchPlay.com

For more info on The League of Women, Voters LA visit www.lwvlosangeles.com

For more information on Robert Galinsky visit www.galinskyplace.com





