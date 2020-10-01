Latino Theater Company to Stream Production Of A MEXICAN TRILOGY, PART 1: FAITH

Streaming at thelatc.org for 10 days: Oct. 6 – Oct. 15

The Latino Theater Company presents an archival video showing of Part 1 of Evelina Fernández's acclaimed trilogy. Travel with the Morales family through decades of the Mexican-American experience, beginning with a remote mining town in Arizona during World War II.

Filled with music, humor and a pinch of magical realism, A Mexican Trilogy is the winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle's Ted Schmitt Award and is published by Samuel French.

Written by Evelina Fernández and Directed by José Luis Valenzuela

Starring Esperanza America, Robert Beltran, Evelina Fernández, Sam Golzari, Kenneth Lopez, Sal Lopez, Julio Macias, Xavi Moreno, Geoffrey Rivas, Lucy Rodriguez, Elia Saldana, Olivia Delgado Young

Streaming Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET thru Thursday, Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. A follow-up, online conversation with the artists will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET and stream for 10 days. Streaming at www.thelatc.org/.

