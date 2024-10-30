Latino Theater Company to Present LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE, DIOS INANTZIN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Latino Theater Company will return with La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin, the company’s signature holiday pageant that has been a Los Angeles holiday tradition since 2002. Join the tens of thousands who have become transfixed by the story of Juan Diego, a simple peasant to whom the Virgin Mary appeared on four occasions in the mountains of Tepeyac near Mexico City in 1531.

Starring Esperanza América as the Virgin Mary and Sal Lopez as Juan Diego, the cast features over 100 actors, singers and indigenous Aztec dancers as well as children and seniors from the community.

The events will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

TICKET PRICE:

• General admission: FREE

• Premium seating: $45

