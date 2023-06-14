Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles Presents The Streaming Of Colombian Film COMO EL CIELO DESPUES DE LLOVER

After the screening watch a special Q & A (in Spanish and English) with filmmaker Mercedes Gaviria, conducted by LACLA Program Manager, Guido Segal.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles Presents The Streaming Of Colombian Film COMO EL CIELO DESPUES DE LLOVER

Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles Presents The Streaming Of Colombian Film COMO EL CIELO DESPUES DE LLOVER Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles (LACLA) presents the free streaming of the film "Como El Cielo Despues de Llover," a LACLA Cine Nueva Onda (new wave) selection on June 20 - 24, 2023.

The virtual screenings are available June 20 - 24, 2023 and can be streamed for free on: https://www.lacla.org/cine-nueva-onda-2023

Victor Gaviria is one of Colombia's most legendary directors. Mercedes, his daughter, returns to her hometown to take part in the shooting of her father's latest film. As she documents her controversial father at work and goes over hundreds of hours of footage that Victor took of his own family over the years, their two directorial gazes meet. Through the process Mercedes embraces the infinite contradictions of her family and reflects on the role women have in the film industry.

After the screening watch a special Q & A (in Spanish and English) with filmmaker Mercedes Gaviria, conducted by LACLA Program Manager, Guido Segal.

National Awards
Luis Ospina Award, Best National Feature Film Director, Cali International Film Festival - FICCALI, Colombia, 2020

International Awards
Youth Award for Best Film, International Film Festival Gijón, Spain, 2020
Young Critics Award for the Best New Latin American film, Special Mention , 35° International Film Festival of Mar del Plata, Argentina, 2020

Festival Participations
International Film Festival of Cartagena de Indias, 2019, 35 Rencontres Cinemas D'Amerique Latine de Toulouse March 24-April 2 2023 -Toulouse, France

Virtual Screening
The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)'s Doc Fortnight 2021, the 20th edition of its annual showcase of nonfiction films from around the globe.

For the past quarter century, LACLA has been championing and screening both feature and short films by LatinX filmmakers from all over the Americas with LACLA's Cine Nueva Onda showcasing young and experimental Latin narratives from up-and-coming filmmakers.

The program is curated by Guido Segal - Screenwriter and Program Manager at LACLA, known for his film critiques and screenwriting, he has worked on multiple projects in a screenwriting capacity. Using his talents, L.A based Segal offers his screenwriting prowess through his work as a professor.

Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles (LACLA) is a California non-profit organization dedicated to promoting cultural exchange through film by screening classic and contemporary films from Latin America and by USA Latinas and Latinos. LACLA also supports the film and media efforts of Los Angeles inner-city middle and high school students with its annual student film festival.



Recommended For You