Last Call Theatre to Present REFORGED: AN SCP IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE at the Hollywood Fringe

Returning to the Hollywood Fringe Festival for a third time after award-winning The Collective and Signals at the 2023 and 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festivals respectively, Last Call Theatre presents a brand new immersive and interactive experience: Reforged. Reforged transports audiences back to the SCP Universe, a world of monsters and anomalies and strange occurrences, all fought against by a shadowy organization known only as the Foundation.

Guests join the show as members of the Church of the Broken God, an anomalous religion that seeks to rebuild their mechanical god Mekhane and ensure the supremacy of machine over flesh. The three sects of the Church: the Broken Church, the Maxwellists, and the Cogwork Orthodoxy, have been summoned for an Assembly of the Broken Church to decide the future of their faith. The Church stands at a crossroads following the disappearance of their unifier; Omniseer Robert Bumaro, Builder of the Broken God. In the chaos of his disappearance, only one thing stopped the Church's descent into civil war, a supernatural Blueprint his Holiness left behind, a path out of the darkness and into a new era of unity. But as these sects meet and begin to vie for control of the Church's future, darker forces lurk in the shadows, an ancient Cult and a superstitious Foundation work to manipulate The Blueprint and the Church sects to their own ends.

"Last Call Theatre and I began together with Signals, a show set in the SCP universe, at Fringe two years ago," says director Alexander Whitover. "Now, we're back for another chapter. Sci-Fi, drama, adventure, intrigue, and a healthy dose of camp all rolled into one, Reforged invites you to play in its sandbox. Shape the story, choose your side, and become a part of our world. The Broken God calls."

"I think there's a little something for everyone in Reforged," says creative lead Jacob Zorehkey. "Not only is it going to be a fun supernatural romp through the SCP universe, but we're also tackling some deeper philosophical responses to the questions of despair and hopelessness in our world. In a unique next step for Last Call stories, there are several plot threads that can only be uncovered by exploring and finding secrets in the space which, as a fan of open world games, I am very excited about."

Last Call Theatre's traditional quest format takes a slightly different take with Reforged, with environmental as well as character-triggered story paths and a central, competitive series of minigames to help decide which sect will take control of the Church. Interact with anomalous artifacts and people and delve into a sci-fi world of mystery and the unknown.

Reforged is Last Call Theatre's seventh immersive production, with Last Call having recently produced the critically-acclaimed Pirates Wanted. Reforged is directed by Alexander Whitover. The production team is helmed by creative lead Jacob Zorehkey with producers Ashley Busenlener, Riley Cole, and associate producer Michael DiNardo. The narrative team was led by Jacob Zorehkey with narrative work by Ashley Busenlener, Riley Cole, Liviera Lim, Alexander Panagos, and Alexander Whitover. The cast includes Abiane, Envy, Jake Alder, James Bilinsky, Ashley Busenlener, Riley Cole, Michael DiNardo, Liviera Lim, Chess MacElvaine, Bonnie-Lynn Montaño, Isabel Moon, Maria Puig, Nina Santoyo, Haven Schneider, Mikey Takla, Evan Wank, and Shelby Ryan Lee. The team also includes Riley Cole as assistant director/lighting designer, Kale Hinthorn as Last Call Theatre's resident costume designer, Alissa Wilstein as scenic/props designer, and Evan Wank as graphic designer.

The audience is immersed in the SCP Universe from the moment they buy their tickets. Each audience member will receive an invitation to the Assembly via the Blueprint, which will also include a quiz to sort them into one of the three sects of the Church: the Broken Church, the Maxwellists, or the Cogwork Orthodoxy.

Reforged performs 12 times throughout the month of June, with preview on Saturday, June 8th and opening on Friday, June 14th. Reforged performs at Joyce Hall at Thymele Arts located at 5481 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029. Preview tickets are $30, and regular tickets are $40. Tickets include a drink. Tickets and more information on the show can be found on the Hollywood Fringe Festival site at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10786

About Last Call Theatre

Last Call Theatre is an LA-based immersive theatre company that specializes in creating highly interactive and engaging worlds for audiences to explore. Last Call productions give the audience the agency to affect the world around them, with every individual's choices having a lasting impact on the narrative. Audiences become a part of the story, making every performance unique. Find them on Instagram and TikTok @lastcalltheatre and learn more at www.lastcalltheatre.com

Alexander Whitover is a writer, director, and actor who has worked in immersive and interactive theatre since before he graduated from USC's School of Dramatic Arts. He directed and wrote for Last Call Theatre's debut production of Signals and directed its second production, Abandoned. He currently holds the position of Artistic Director of Alterea Inc., having served as Creative Director for its production of Stardust. Other directing credits include productions of God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza, Into the Woods by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, and the debut production of Reginald and Gunderson Learn to Live by Michael Warker.

Jacob Zorehkey is an artist with a profound dedication to creating captivating, immersive experiences for wider audiences. Originating from the heartland of the Midwest, Jacob is an esteemed graduate of USC, where he honed his skills in creative storytelling and discovered his passion for immersive theatre. Jacob is one of the founders of Last Call Theatre and has been the Creative Lead for Signals, Abandoned, The Collective and now Reforged, over half of Last Call's shows!

Beyond his professional endeavors, Jacob indulges his passions for writing, gaming, Dungeons & Dragons, history, and the exploration of religious and mythological narratives. Committed to pushing the boundaries of storytelling, Jacob's multifaceted interests inform his work, ensuring that each project he undertakes resonates with authenticity and intrigue.

