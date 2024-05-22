AM I REALLY JEWISH? Comes to Actor's Company in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following his remarkable success with the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Show, Art Shulman brings his distinctive perspective to the stage once again in his latest dramedy, ‘Am I Really Jewish?’ Drawing inspiration from his #1 Amazon Best Seller book, ‘A Kid Grows In Brooklyn’, this production promises to captivate audiences with an exploration of Art's complex relationship with religion.

In this semi-comedic show, Art fearlessly delves into the question of his Jewish heritage, challenging conventional notions and inviting viewers on a thought-provoking journey. While his name and maternal lineage may suggest a clear answer, Art humorously confronts the contradictions and complexities that shape him. Through witty storytelling and introspective analysis, he presents nine compelling reasons why he may not fit the mold of a "poster boy."

Winner of last year’s 2023 Hollywood Encore Producers Award for “Being 80: Too Old To Change?”, in this totally new show Art presents his idiosyncratic view of the world, this time regarding his religious identity. He invites audiences to explore the nuances of his experience, providing insight into the challenges and joys of being a Jewish guy from Brooklyn.

WHERE: Actor’s Company (Other Space Theater), 916 N. Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

PERFORMANCES:

Sunday June 9 2024, 7:00 PM

Sunday June 16 2024, 1:30 PM

Saturday June 22 2024, 2:00 PM

Friday June 28 2024, 7:00 PM

Sunday June 30 2024, 7:30 PM

