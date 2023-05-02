Last Call Theatre To Present THE COLLECTIVE, A 1920s Mafia Immersive & Interactive Experience

After producing a full season of critically-acclaimed immersive shows including the award-winning Signals at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival, Last Call Theatre will return to the Hollywood Fringe Festival with a brand new immersive and interactive experience: The Collective. The Collective takes audience members into the seedy underbelly of 1920s Los Angeles, where Prohibition is in full swing and the crime syndicate known as The Collective rules the city's underground.

Participants assume the role of members of The Collective invited to a speakeasy to attend the wake of their former Don, John Telletino, by his mother Valentina. Don Telletino's sudden death has thrown The Collective into turmoil, and his duplicitous Lieutenants are looking to take advantage of the power vacuum. With the fate of The Collective hanging in the balance, only the audience can decide the future of the Family.

"The Collective asks the audience to decide who lives and who dies... and who has the thankless task of dealing with the aftermath," says director Riley Cole. "It's sure to be a killer good time. For the audience. It's life and death for the characters."

"Of all the shows we've created, The Collective has the most stories yet for audiences to explore and change," says creative lead Jacob Zorehkey.

With over 40 quests, multiple different story paths, and countless potential endings, each performance of The Collective features an entirely unique story depending on the audience's choices. Each night, participants will step back in time 100 years to experience a high stakes night where not everyone is likely to make it out alive.

The Collective is Last Call Theatre's fourth immersive production, with Last Call having recently produced The Showroom in February 2023, Abandoned in November 2022 and Signals at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The Collective is directed by Riley Cole. The production team is helmed by creative lead Jacob Zorehkey with producers Ashley Busenlener and Sabrina Sonner. The narrative team was led by Jacob Zorehkey with narrative work by Ashley Busenlener, Riley Cole, and Liviera Lim. The cast features 10 ensemble members that make up The Collective. The cast includes Abiane, James Bilinksy, Ashley Busenlener, Ethan Kaiser, Elizabeth Kelly, Shelby Ryan Lee, Atlas Alma Molina, AJ Roa, Elena Scaringe-Peene, and Alexander Whitover. Our team of swings includes Daniel Herman, Kale Hinthorn, Audra Magness, and Haven Schneider. The team also includes Michael DiNardo as stage manager, Brit Baltazar as assistant director, Kale Hinthorn as costume designer, Nicholas May as production designer, Philip Saguil as sound designer, Sabrina Sonner as dramaturg, and Evan Wank as graphic designer.

The audience is immersed in the world of the mafioso from the moment they buy their tickets. Each audience member will receive an invitation to the wake from The Collective, asking them to assist their Lieutenant and their faction in taking power. They will also be sorted into one of the four factions: Vine Street Crew, Velvet Curtain, Blackwater Group or Strongman Inc.

The Collective performs 10 times throughout the month of June, with preview on Friday, June 2nd and opening on Friday, June 9th. The Collective performs at the Three Clubs at 1123 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90038. Preview tickets are $25, and regular tickets are $35. Tickets and more information on the show can be found on the Hollywood Fringe Festival site at Click Here

About Last Call Theatre

Last Call Theatre is an LA-based immersive theatre company that specializes in creating highly interactive and engaging worlds for audiences to explore. Last Call productions give the audience the agency to affect the world around them, with every individual's choices having a lasting impact on the narrative. Audiences become a part of the story, making every performance unique. Find them on Instagram and TikTok @lastcalltheatre and learn more at www.lastcalltheatre.com

Riley Cole is a Texas-Born multihyphenate. A 2021 graduate from USC, they have been acting in, directing, and writing for immersive theater since 2019. As a musician and theater performer, they feel connected to the fantastic and mystical that immersive theater brings. From dark fantasy to apocalyptic sci-fi, Riley enjoys the unique touch that the lesser known genres bring. This is their fourth show with Last Call Theatre, but first time directing for the company. Using their strengths in spectacle and ritual, they hope to create an experience this year that entrances the audience and allows them to step into the past-as if by magic. They are excited for the audience to dance with the devil for the night this year at the Fringe Festival.

Jacob Zorehkey is an immersive theater creator who has a passion for all things sci-fi and fantasy. Originally hailing from the Midwest, he is an alumnus of USC's School of Dramatic Arts and has been creating in the immersive world since 2016. He has created, produced and acted in a variety of immersive shows, including Abandoned, Signals, Ascend: When Myths Fall, Heroes Rise, Alohomora, and Agents of Influence. During quarantine he spent his time teaching others how to perform immersive work. When he isn't diving into the theatrical world he enjoys DnD, video games and exploring the mythos of religion.