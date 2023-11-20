Laguna Playhouse to Celebrate The Holidays With A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS, The Skivvies & More

Laguna Playhouse is inviting you to enjoy the season with four “merry and bright” experiences which will bring you much holiday cheer! Join us for some seasonal musical magic which begins with our annual holiday Panto, A Cinderella Christmas (December 7 – 29); followed by the return of the always underdressed, “The Skivvies;” or you might want to spend some quality time with “Sister” and have yourself a hilarious religious experience with Sister’s Christmas Catechism; our holiday traditions continue as we invite you to celebrate “A Groovy New Year’s Eve,” with the hilarious Rita Rudner and the music of “Listen to the Seventies!” Bring your friends, bring your family and the Laguna Playhouse will provide the laughs, songs and a little bit of “naughty” and “nice” to make this holiday season your best ever!

Our Holiday Season of Shows:

THE SKIVVIES – “BEST IN SNOW”

December 11 - 12, 2023 at 7:30pm





The Skivvies are back! Broadway's Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley return to the Laguna Playhouse for two nights of the most outrageous holiday show of the season. This undie-rock, comedy pop, award-winning duo perform stripped-down, mashed-up versions of holiday favorites and more. Featured in People Magazine’s Hottest Bodies Issue and as Sports Illustrated’s Favorite New Band.

Expect to see ukulele, electric cello and an array of zany instruments. The Skivvies’ award-nominated live shows feature celebrity special guests having wild fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants. This year’s special guests to include (subject to change): Eric Altemus, Scott Barnhardt, Emerson Collins, Lauren Elder, Jared Gertner, Emma Hunton, Blake McIver, Veltria Roman, and Kirsten Vangsness.



SISTER’S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM

December 20 – 21 at 7:30pm



It's "CSI: Bethlehem" in this holiday mystery extravaganza, from the author of Late Nite Catechism, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages - whatever happened to the Magi's gold? ("We know that Mary used the frankincense and myrrh as a sort of potpourri - they were in a barn after all.") Retelling the story of the nativity, as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production is bound to become a yearly classic. Employing her own scientific tools, assisted by a local choir as well as a gaggle of audience members, Sister creates a living nativity unlike any you've ever seen. With gifts galore and bundles of laughs, Sister's Christmas Catechism is sure to become the newest addition to your holiday traditions.



LISTEN TO THE SEVENTIES

December 31 at 1:00pm



A tribute to all the great singer/songwriters from the remarkable 1970s decade – featuring songs from Carole King to James Taylor, from Joni Mitchell to Don McLean, from Fleetwood Mac to The Eagles, from Paul Simon to Elton John, from Cat Stevens to Carly Simon. A salute to a golden era of tight harmonies, meaningful lyrics and great tunes, all performed by a killer band fronted by Orange County’s own Jason Feddy and Molly Bergman.



A GROOVY NEW YEAR’S EVE!

December 31 at 7:00pm



Laguna Playhouse and Rita Rudner’s New Year’s Eve tradition continues. Ring in the new year with a 20-minute set of Rita’s comedy and music from “Listen to the Seventies,” then watch the East Coast ball drop at 9:00 pm, celebrating with champagne, dessert, party favors, and a balloon drop!



ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

THE SKIVVIES “BEST IN SNOW” will perform Monday, December 11 & Tuesday, December 12 at 7:30 pm. Ticket prices $41 - $51 (Prices subject to change).



SISTER’S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM will perform Monday, December 18 & Tuesday, December 19 at 7:30pm. Ticket Prices $41 - $51 (Prices subject to change).



LISTEN TO THE SEVENTIES will perform Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 pm.

Ticket prices $51 - $61 (Prices subject to change).



A GROOVY NEW YEAR’S EVE! will perform Sunday, December 31 at 7:00pm. Ticket prices $105.00 - $131.00 (Prices subject to change).



All performances will take place at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787).



Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change. The box office is open Tuesdays - Sundays: 12pm to 4pm; Mondays open 2 hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.



For more information on all shows and programming visit Click Here.