Laguna Playhouse Presents the SOUNDS OF SUMMER

Laguna Playhouse presents four extraordinary Summer musical experiences that celebrate the songs and music of four legendary musical icons; Buddy Holly, Huey Lewis & the News, Earth, Wind and Fire and The Carpenters with SOUNDS OF SUMMER, beginning Wednesday, August 7 and continuing through Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

The "Sounds of Summer" Shows

The Rave-Ons - The Music of Buddy Holly

August 7-11, 2019

Put on your "Blue Suede Shoes" and get ready to "Rave-On" with America's number one Buddy Holly Tribute band. Todd Meredith & the Rave-Ons will give you some "Good Rockin' Tonight" as they play a host of familiar classics, including "That'll be the Day," "Peggy Sue," "Brown Eyed Handsome Man," and "Johnny B. Goode." Laguna audiences will remember Todd Meredith from his starring role in the hit show, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. And "Oh, Boy!" are you in for a treat!

Elements - The Music of Earth, Wind and Fire

August 15 - 18, 2019

Covering a band as ground-breaking and multi-talented as Earth, Wind and Fire is no small task, but Elements does it with style. Known as one of the best Earth, Wind and Fire cover bands in the country, Elements combines tight horn arrangements, soaring falsettos, and a pulsating groove into one unforgettable night of hits like "Shining Star," "September," and "Boogie Wonderland," among others.

Back In Time - The Music of Huey Lewis & the News

August 22 - 25, 2019

Take a trip "Back in Time" to the energy, excitement and "Heart and Soul" of the 80's with this Huey Lewis and the News premier tribute experience. You'll be singing along with every song as they take you through a trip with fan favorites like "The Heart of Rock and Roll," "Workin' for a Livin," "Stuck on You," "I Want A New Drug," and more. It's the "Power of Love" as "Back in Time" brings back the quintessential American rock band.

We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered

August 28 - September 1, 2019

"We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered" is the definitive concert show celebrating the music of one of the most successful recording acts of all time. The Carpenters sold over a hundred million records in just over a decade and still hold the record for most consecutive top-ten singles. Accomplished vocalist Michelle Berting Brett takes center stage accompanied by her 7-piece band of Nashville musicians directed by Harry Sharpe for a behind-the-scenes portrait of the pop music phenomenon that defined an era, and you'll sing along with hits that include "Close to You," "Yesterday Once More," "Rainy Days & Mondays," and many more!

THE RAVE-ONS will perform Wednesday, August 7; Thursday, August 8 & Friday, August 9 at 7:30pm; Saturday, August 10 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm and Sunday, August 11 at 1:00pm

ELEMENTS will perform Thursday, August 15 & Friday, August 16 at 7:30pm; Saturday, August 17 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm and Sunday, August 18 at 1pm.

BACK IN TIME will perform Thursday, August 22 & Friday, August 23 at 7:30pm; Saturday, August 24 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm and Sunday, August 25 at 1pm

CARPENTERS: REMEMBERED will perform Wednesday, August 28; Thursday, August 29 & Friday, August 30 at 7:30pm; Saturday, August 31 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm and Sunday, September 1 at 1:00pm

All performances will take place at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Tickets range from $50.00 - $75.00 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays - Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. - 4p.m.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSEis located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.





