Laguna Playhouse Presents World Premiere Transfer Production Of THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR By Paul Slade Smith

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE will present the third show of its 2023-2024 season, a transfer of the world premiere production from North Coast Rep of the irresistible comedy, THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR, written by Paul Slade Smith, adapted from Play at the Castle by Ferenc Molnár, and directed by Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director David Ellenstein.

It is 1948 and an unlikely group of characters has assembled in a Newport mansion. An unexpected development threatens to doom a budding romance and one woman is destined to make things right – no matter what madcap antics she must pursue! Brace yourself for a perfect storm of comedic chaos and get swept away by irresistible charm and rapid-fire banter. This delightful escape promises a non-stop rollercoaster of mirth, leaving you breathless with laughter.



ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

DAVID ELLENSTEIN (Director) Born into a theatrical family, Mr. Ellenstein has worked in theatres across the country. Before joining Laguna Playhouse last year, he has been Artistic Director for North Coast Rep since 2003, he also served as Artistic Director for the Los Angeles Repertory Company and the Arizona Jewish Theatre Company (AJTC). A veteran of over 250 theatrical productions, directorial favorites include: North Coast Rep – Eleanor, The Cherry Orchard, Annabella in July, The Remarkable Mister Holmes (also co-author), The Homecoming, Ben Butler, Dr. Glas, Becoming Dr. Ruth, Einstein Comes Through, Trying, An Iliad, A Christmas Carol, Same Time, Next Year, The Outsider, All in the Timing, Holmes & Watson, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Father, This Random World, Travels with My Aunt, The Illusion, Hedda Gabler (World Premiere Translation), Way Downriver; William Faulkner's ‘Old Man' (West Coast Premiere), Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Great Nome Gold Rush (World Premiere), Side by Side by Sondheim, Chapter Two, Freud's Last Session (San Diego Premiere), Faded Glory (World Premiere), Mandate Memories (World Premiere), Becoming Cuba (World Premiere), Time Stands Still, Words By: Ira Gershwin and the Great American Songbook (World Premiere), Two by Pinter: The Lover and The Dumb Waiter, HENRY IV Part 1, Heroes, My Name is Asher Lev, The Drawer Boy, Becky's New Car, Ghosts, The Tempest, Talley's Folly, Over the Tavern, Old Wicked Songs, The Dresser, Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, Madagascar, A Shayna Maidel, The Honky-Tonk Angels, Rashomon, A Moon for the Misbegotten, Tuesdays with Morrie, Collected Stories, Halpern and Johnson, Romeo and Juliet, Amy's View, Einstein Comes Through (also co-author); The Chosen, A Life in the Theatre, Story Theatre, and Charley's Aunt. Coconut Grove Playhouse - Sonia Flew starring Lucie Arnaz; Halpern and Johnson starring Hal Linden and Brian Murray. Papermill Playhouse - The Chosen starring Theodore Bikel and John Lloyd Young. 59E59 - His Royal Hipness Lord Buckley. Park Square & Colony Theatre – Words By. Portland Stage - Halpern and Johnson. Renaissance Theatre - Long Day's Journey Into Night. Actor's Theatre of Phoenix - Rabbit Hole. Alabama Shakespeare Festival - The Glass Menagerie, Rocket City (World Premiere) and Honky-Tonk Angels. Laguna Playhouse - Chapatti, Alexandros (World Premiere). Southwest Shakespeare Company - Cyrano de Bergerac. AJTC - Awake and Sing. Meadow Brook Theatre - A Christmas Carol, Portland Rep - Conversations with My Father and Gaslamp Quarter Theatre - A Shayna Maidel. Winner of numerous theatre awards, including the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award for “2018 Director of the Year.” Favorite roles as an actor include Andrey Botvinnik in A Walk in the Woods, Max Prince in Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Matt in Talley's Folly at North Coast Rep, title roles in Hamlet at Los Angeles Theatre Center and Los Angeles Repertory Company; Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof at Moonlight Stage; Richard III at California Shakespeare Festival; Einstein in Picasso at the Lapin Agile at Laguna Playhouse; Calisto in The Illusion at the Arizona Theatre Company; Jonathan in Sight Unseen at North Coast Rep and Portland Repertory Theatre. Film and television credits include over three dozen roles including “Star Trek IV,” “The Practice,” “Foul Play,” “Christine Cromwell,” “Renegade,” “Eight is Enough” and “General Hospital.” David has also been guest faculty for numerous universities including California State Northridge, Cal Arts, and Shakespeare workshops privately.

PAUL SLADE SMITH (Playwright) is a writer and actor based in Brooklyn, New York. As an actor, his credits include the original Broadway casts of Finding Neverland, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, and the Lincoln Center revival of My Fair Lady. Following its Broadway run, Paul starred as “Willy Wonka” in the Australian premiere of Charlie... His next onstage role: “Ebenezer Scrooge” in A Christmas Carol at Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Paul was thrilled to be commissioned by David Ellenstein and North Coast Repertory Theatre to create The Angel Next Door, and was equally thrilled to witness its world premiere there. Paul's play Unnecessary Farce, produced at North Coast Rep in 2015, has had over 325 productions throughout the United States, and in Great Britain, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Austria (in German), Switzerland (in Swiss German), Iceland (in Icelandic), and Canada (in both English and French).

The Cast of THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR features (in alphabetical order): Thomas Edward Daugherty as “Victor Pratt,” Erin Noel Grennan as “Olga Molnar,” Elinor Gunn as “Margot Bell,” Taubert Naudalini as “Oliver Adams,” James Newcomb as “Arthur Sanders,” and Barbara E. Robertson as “Charlotte Sanders.”



The Design Team for THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR features: Scenic Design by Marty Burnett; Lighting Design by Matthew Novotny; Costume Design by Elisa Benzoni; Hair and Wig Design by Peter Herman; Sound Design by Ian Scot; Properties Design by Cindy Rumley. The Production Stage Manager is Vernon Willet.

THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR will preview on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30pm; Thursday, October 19 at 2pm & 7:30pm; Friday, October 20 at 7:30pm; Saturday, October 21 at 2pm & 7:30pm; will open on Sunday, October 22 at 5:30pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, November 5 at 1pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7:30pm; Sundays at 1:00pm & 5:30pm. There will be added performances on Thursday, October 26 at 2:00pm and Tuesday, October 31 at 7:30pm. There will be no performance on Sunday, November 5 at 5:30pm.

Tickets range from $45 - $84 and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Tuesdays - Sundays: 12pm to 4pm; Mondays open 2 hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days. 606 Laguna Canyon Rd. in Laguna Beach, CA

