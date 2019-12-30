Laguna Playhouse Presents A ROCKIN' NEW DECADE

Laguna Playhouse presents five fantastic ways for you to start the new year (and the new decade) in exceptional musical style! Five amazing musical experiences are coming your way that celebrate these iconic artists; Eagles, The Beach Boys, Johnny Cash, Tina Turner and The Rat Pack beginning Thursday, January 9, 2020 and continuing through Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

The "A ROCKIN' NEW DECADE" Shows are:

ONE OF THESE NIGHTS - The Music of the Eagles

January 9 - 12, 2020

ONE OF THESE NIGHTS takes the audience on a journey through the Eagles' extraordinary catalog. The show features the band's greatest hits like "Hotel California," "Desperado," "Lyin' Eyes," "Life In The Fast Lane," "Take It Easy," "Already Gone," "One Of These Nights" and many others - all presented in a highly entertaining production with uncanny accuracy.

SURFIN'- The Music of The Beach Boys

January 23 - 26, 2020

Hosted by KRTH101 Radio Legend, Brian Beirne, Mr. Rock N' Roll®

Surfin' is a faithful recreation of what it would have been like to see The Beach Boys live, in concert, in their prime. The incomparable beauty of their vocal harmonies, the crashing back beat of Dennis Wilson's drums, the soaring surf guitar of Carl Wilson, and the genius of Brian Wilson's music, the uniband choreography, the Fender guitar line up, the famous custom striped shirts, right down to the black suede Beach Boys boots, it's all here. Surfin' is comprised of 5 professional musicians - all of whom have played with major rock artists, including one of our members who toured with the real Beach Boys and has been a long-standing member of the Brian Wilson Band.

FOLSOM PRISON LIVE - The Music of Johnny Cash

January 29 - February 1, 2020

In 1968, Johnny Cash walked on stage at Folsom State Prison, California and for the first time ever uttered his immortal words "Hello, I'm Johnny Cash." Already a worldwide superstar, that iconic phrase and the 45-minute live album that followed, cemented Cash as a legend of popular culture and began his rise to the heights of fame over the next three years that has rarely been equaled. "Live at Folsom Prison" was named at number 88 on "Rolling Stone" magazine's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. This tribute will be bringing you this iconic album in its entirety cover to cover, as well as feature a set of the greatest hits from throughout his entire career. The show will also include June Carter and Carl Perkins who also performed at that concert.

TINA LIVE: A Tribute to Tina Turner

February 6 - February 9, 2020

Cookie Watkins brings more than a celebrity impersonation to her performance. An international touring Tribute Artist, Cookie has entertained hundreds of thousands of Tina Turner fans around the world. Music has been Cookie's mainstay since Duke Ellington brought her onstage to warble out a few tunes at the ripe age of fourteen. No stranger to Broadway, Cookie also performed in hit stage musicals like Guys & Dolls, Sweet Charity, and Hairbefore touring with the original cast of Beehive and Marie Wilson. There is no other Tina Turner impersonator on the planet that comes close. That's why Cookie Watkins was hand selected by "Legends in Concert," "The Next Best Thing" TV show and many other shows nationwide to be their Tina Turner Tribute Impersonator! She is Simply the Best! Cookie allows the audience to savor the saucy effects of Tina's "Higher" before a seamless transition to the throaty "Better Be Good to Me" followed by "What's Love Got To Do With It?". But Cookie and her audience know nothing tops the high-energy stand-up hit and closer "Proud Mary," and that is exactly what Cookie does Tina: "Proud!"

DIRECT FROM LAS VEGAS - THE PACK IS BACK

February 13 - February 16, 2020

Return to the glory of 1960's Las Vegas when a trio of friends, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. teamed up to play and perform together and take the world by storm. Sebastian Anzaldo (Frank Sinatra), Andy DiMino (Dean Martin) and Lambus Dean (Sammy Davis, Jr.) bring to life the iconic songs, great laughs and the spirit of those legendary performers. Get serenaded by Sinatra faves like "Come Fly With Me'" and "My Way," Dino's great songs like "Volare" and "Everybody Loves Somebody" and Sammy Davis, Jr. singing "Mr. Bojangles" and "The Candy Man." Come and see why, generations later, the legendary Rat Pack continues to be a major influence, even today.

Tickets range from $50 - $65 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.





