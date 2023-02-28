Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Will Host Reinvented and Interactive 15th Annual Art Star Awards in April

The event is on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Feb. 28, 2023  

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance has announced that the 15th Annual Art Star Awards will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, on the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach at 5:30 p.m. The Art Star Awards is an annual award ceremony that recognizes excellence in outstanding achievements and contributions in the arts in Laguna Beach. The event will feature a new festival format showcasing live pop-up art demonstrations and performances by LBAA member organizations and special guest artists. During the event in true Academy Award style, awards in five categories will be presented to organizations, businesses and individuals who shaped and contributed to the community's arts and culture in Laguna Beach.

"We're thrilled to honor this year's nominees at our newly envisioned festivities," says LBAA President Pat Kollenda. "I can think of no better way to celebrate Laguna's artists and our vibrant art scene than to immerse our guests and honorees in live art demonstrations and performances."

This year's nominees will be considered for their contributions to the arts in 2022. They include:

Best Arts Program

Coast Film & Music Festival

Piece-ful Protest Exhibit (Community Art Project)

Theatre on the Spectrum (No Square Theatre)

Best Arts Collaboration

90th Birthday Bash (Festival of Arts/City of Laguna Beach)

First Thursdays Art Walk & Laguna Dance Festival (Laguna Dance Festival/Laguna Art Museum/Local Galleries)

Art Inscribed (Third Street Writers/The Artists' Fund/Festival of Arts/FOA Foundation)

Arts Patron of the Year

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center

Jeff Redeker and the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach

Volvo Cars

Artist of the Year

Lani Emanuel

Michael Obermeyer

Gerard Stripling

LBAA will also honor Kathy Jones with a special Art Star Award for Lifetime Achievement in recognition of her many accomplishments and contributions to the Laguna Beach arts community. At the event, all the winners will be announced and presented with one-of-a-kind Art Star award sculptures (fondly referred to as the "Louies"), created by Laguna Beach artist Louis Longi.

Entertainment will include performances by the Laguna Community Concert Band's Jazz Combo, No Square Theatre and surprise guests. Attendees can join in the fun by contributing paint strokes to an interactive painting led by the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) and see up close a Pageant of the Masters living tableau from the 2022 production, "Wonderful World," as well as other sets. They will also view live painting demonstrations by Pageant of Masters Director Diane Challis Davy, Hugo Rivera and other local artists.

"Please join us for a fun and entertaining evening to celebrate the arts and our incredible community," concluded Kollenda.

To purchase tickets to attend the 15th Annual Art Star Awards, please contact Wayne Baglin at wbaglin@gmail.com. Limited tickets are available at $120 each and include passed heavy hors d'oeuvres and dessert bar by Saltwater Catering and wine as well as all the festivities.



More Hot Stories For You


share