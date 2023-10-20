Laguna Art Museum's 11th Annual Art + Nature Reveals New Exhibitions And Events

Laguna Art Museum has announced the return of its highly anticipated 11th annual Art + Nature, commencing on November 2. This multidisciplinary celebration of art's interaction with the natural world promises to be the highlight of LAM's yearly calendar. Art + Nature brings together a diverse community of thousands of people, fostering a deeper connection with the environment and bridging the realms of nature and art.

"The 11th annual Art + Nature celebrates the enduring connection between art and nature, reinforcing our commitment to preserving California's rich artistic heritage and making the world a better place," said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum.

This year's event boasts cutting-edge exhibitions, including:

Rising Inversion by Cristopher Cichocki:

Debuting at Laguna's Main Beach from November 2-5, this outdoor installation interacts with the oceanic and planetary elements, merging seamlessly with Laguna Beach's natural landscape. From day to night, it transforms from an expansive arc of sand and barnacles into a radiant orb rising above the Pacific shoreline, powered by the sun's residual energy.

Escape - Route by Luciana Abait:

On view from November 2 through March 8, 2024, Abait's narrative installation immerses viewers in a road trip through the American West. A sculptural map underscores our world's physicality and interconnectedness, while striking images guide the audience through diverse environments, ultimately leading to water as a symbol of life and renewal.

Burghers of Cali: A Ballad of Redwood Spirits by Andre Woodward:

Examining complex human relationships with nature, Woodward's installation centers on California's Coastal Redwoods. These ancient trees, facing threats from historical wood harvesting, highlight the current climate and environmental challenges. On view from November 2 through February 4, 2024.

Burghers of Cali: A Ballad of Redwood Spirits, Andre Woodward

This year's Art + Nature will feature a dynamic schedule of events, ushering in a new decade of creative exploration.

Thursday, November 2, Art + Nature will kick off with an engaging Artist Talk led by Cristopher Cichocki. Following this insightful discussion at the museum, guests will embark on a scenic walk to experience the First Sunset Unveiling of Rising Inversion at Main Beach

Saturday, November 4, the day will begin with an 8 a.m. beach cleanup, organized in collaboration with Surfrider Foundation South Orange County. At 9:30 a.m., LAM will host a Drawing for the Planet workshop in its newly re-designed, immersive STUDIO/Lab. Drawing for the Planet is an engaging art workshop designed to nurture creativity, respect and stewardship of our shared marine environment.

Also on November 4 at 5 p.m., Art + Nature will feature a keynote lecture from award-winning author, naturalist, ecophilosopher and speaker Lyanda Lynn Haupt and will illuminate the power of nature, art and activism.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on November 4, Art + Nature will enchant attendees with Cichocki's Circular Dimensions, a free captivating multi-sensory audiovisual performance set against the backdrop of the awe-inspiring Rising Inversion installation on Main Beach, starting at 7 p.m. The evening will continue with dancing and themed cocktails during the AFTERGLOW party at 8 p.m. at the museum, featuring Cristopher Cichocki's curated playlist.

On Sunday, November 5, all ages are encouraged to participate in the highly anticipated Art + Nature Family Festival. This event will take place at the Main Beach Cobblestones and the museum from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Festival-goers can embark on a captivating docent-guided tour to the Main Beach Cobblestones to experience this year's outdoor exhibition before returning to the museum. The Family Festival will also provide complimentary access to LAM's exceptional exhibitions, engaging hands-on art activities, science and nature-based programs, docent-guided tours and educational programming. These offerings celebrate the artistry and beauty of Laguna's natural landscape while emphasizing the profound connection between art and the environment. The Family Festival is presented in partnership with the following partners: LPAPA, Crystal Cove Conservancy, Environmental Nature Center, Get Inspired, Laguna Beach Garden Club, LOCA, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, School Power, Just Gather, Laguna Bluebelt, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Laguna Greenbelt, Inc., Laguna Ocean Foundation and Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

Laguna Art Museum is offering the full Art+Nature experience with its exclusive Aqua Pass. As an AQUA PASS ticket-holder, guests will have full access to 3 ticketed events and additional experiences, including Artist Talk: Cristopher Cichocki, Art + Nature Keynote & Reception and Art + Nature AFTERGLOW party, as well as an Art + Nature Aqua Pass eco-friendly swag bag.

Art & Nature 2023 Events

November 2:

Artist Talk: Cristopher Cichocki / walk to Rising Inversion - 5 p.m. @ LAM

Rising Inversion: First Sunset Unveiling - 6 p.m. @ Main Beach

Laguna Art Museum - Luciana Abait: Escape - Route - Opening Night @LAM

Andre Woodward: Burghers of Cali: A Ballad of Redwood Spirits - Opening Night @LAM

November 3:

Primordial Water Artist Reception Exhibition Opening - 6 p.m. @LCAD

November 4:

Beach Cleanup with Surfrider South Orange County - 8-10 a.m.

Drawing for the Planet in the STUDIO/Lab - 9:30 -11:30 a.m. @ LAM

Art + Nature Keynote Lecture + Reception: Author, Lyanda Lynn Haupt - 4:30 p.m. @ LAM

Circular Dimensions - Rising Inversion audiovisual Performance - 7 p.m. @ Main Beach

AFTERGLOW Party - 8 p.m. @ LAM

November 5:

Family Festival - 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. @ LAM

Rising Inversion Final Sunset - 5 p.m. @ Main Beach

Cristopher Cichocki is a multidisciplinary artist who explores the cycle of decay and renewal, delving into the intricate relationships between humanity, the natural world, and industrial transformation. Cichocki's New Earth Art underscores the pressing global environmental challenges facing our planet in the 21st century. His site-responsive practice creates new ecosystems using organic and synthetic materials and sound, invoking a world where deserts submerge underwater, and macrocosms are viewed through a microscopic lens. Cichocki's work includes Circular Dimensions, an ever-evolving series of audiovisual performances showcased worldwide. He attended CalArts and Yale Norfolk School of the Arts and has exhibited his work in numerous prestigious institutions and collections around the globe.

Luciana Abait, originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and currently based in Los Angeles, is a multimedia artist exploring themes of climate change and environmental fragility, with a particular focus on their impact on immigration. Abait's work has been exhibited extensively in the United States, Europe, Latin America and Asia, in solo exhibitions at galleries, museums and international art fairs. Her diverse portfolio includes corporate and public art commissions, such as "Vistas," a 24-foot mural commissioned by Miami-Dade Art in Public Places and "Hong Kong Windows," commissioned by Swire Properties in Hong Kong. Her artwork has been featured in prominent publications, including The Art Newspaper, Los Angeles Times, Hyperallergic, Aesthetica and Stir World.

Andre Woodward, a Southern California artist, explores the intricate relationship between humanity and nature. Born in Newport Beach, Woodward holds an MFA Cum Laude from California State University Long Beach and a BA from The University of California at Irvine. His sculptures are a testament to the interconnectedness of humans and nature, transforming the ordinary into multi-sensory installations that challenge our perception of reality. Woodward's work has been exhibited internationally and featured in notable publications. He has received numerous honors and awards for his contributions to the art world.

Lyanda Lynn Haupt is an award-winning author, naturalist, ecophilosopher and speaker whose work delves into the profound connections between humans and the natural world. Her newest book, Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit (Little, Brown Spark 2021), continues her tradition of blending scientific knowledge with poetic prose. Haupt's writing has earned acclaim and her previous books have received numerous awards. She has also directed educational programs, worked in raptor rehabilitation and conducted seabird research. Haupt's essays have been featured in a range of publications, solidifying her status as a prominent voice in the exploration of our relationship with the wild natural world.

Art + Nature is generously sponsored by the FOA Foundation of Laguna Beach, National Charity League, Inc., Gary and Kellie Johnson, Ken and Jan Kaplan, Mark Porterfield and Steve Chadima, Elie Weaver and Hilton Weinberg and anonymous donors.

