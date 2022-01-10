Laguna Art Museum announces the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction taking place February 5 to March 5 with both online and in-person auction events. Registration for the online auction will begin via Artsy on January 12 with bidding starting on February 5.

The in-person event will be held at the museum on March 5 from 6 - 9 p.m. The silent online auction will close on March 5, during the event, at 7:50 p.m. PST. The live auction will begin at 8 p.m.

"This is Laguna Art Museum's most anticipated and lively event of the year. From contemporary artworks to plein air painting, the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction will showcase emerging, as well as seasoned California-based artists," said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum. "Through the past four decades of curating the Art Auction, the museum has cultivated artists like Kim Abeles and Scot Heywood who have made their way to the forefront of the California art scene, and we are pleased to offer such an array of impactful work to the community."



The museum-curated auction will feature works by over 100 of California's most coveted artists including Maria Bertran, Judy Chicago, Alex Couwenberg, Woods Davy, Laddie John Dill, Jacques Garnier, Jimi Gleason, Kelsey Irvin, David Krovblit, Andy Moses, Kenton Nelson, Ed Ruscha, Millard Sheets, Fred Tomaselli, Beth Davila Waldman and many more. Proceeds from the annual auction provide support of the museum's mission of collecting and preserving California art, providing critically acclaimed exhibitions, and expanding art education for all ages.

On the evening of March 5, the live in-person auction will attract hundreds of competitive bidding art collectors, a hosted bar with creative cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres crafted by Kora Kroep and West Coast Event Productions. The live auction will be presented by auctioneer Aaron Bastian from Bonhams Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers.

Tickets to the event on March 5 are $160 and are available for purchase at lagunaartmuseum.org/events. To participate in the online auction starting February 5 via Artsy, register at artsy.net.

Sponsorship opportunities for the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction are available. For more information, please contact the office of Julie Perlin Lee at svitale@lagunaartmuseum.org. As a special thank you for supporting Laguna Art Museum, sponsors will be invited to join a VIP Preview and Artist Reception on March 4.

For more information about the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction and Laguna Art Museum, visit lagunaartmuseum.org.