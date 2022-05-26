Ladies Of Hip Hop Celebrates 18th Annual Festival Co-Produced With Gibney

The 18th annual Ladies of Hip-Hop Festival brings the global Hip-Hop dance community to New York City for a five-day Festival co-produced by Ladies of Hip-Hop and Gibney. One of the most anticipated events of the year, the five-day Festival kicks off July 13 with an opening reception and continues with a MAKING HERSTORY panel discussion, highlighting the power of women in the arts; two days of workshops with a wide variety of guest teaching artists; and two nights of performance showcases. The Festival culminates with a One-on-One Hip-Hop, Breaking, Waacking and House Battle at Chelsea Factory on Sunday, July 17.

Gina Gibney, Founder, Artistic Director, and CEO of Gibney said: "We are thrilled to be deepening our partnership with Ladies of Hip Hop. Our two organizations share a profound belief that dance has the power to unify and uplift, and we so look forward to welcoming and empowering this diverse community of dance artists."

"We are excited to partner with Gibney to produce the 2022 Festival, which has become one of New York's most anticipated annual dance festivals," said Founder and Executive Director of Ladies of Hip Hop Michele Byrd-McPhee. "This year promises an unforgettable celebration of sisterhood and the powerful women in Hip-Hop culture."

Ladies of Hip-Hop is a driving force in the empowerment of girls and women in Hip-Hop, educating and cultivating Hip-Hop's next generation of female leaders through female-powered workshops, performances, public talks, and professional development training.

This year's Festival marks the start of a three-year partnership between Ladies of Hip-Hop and Gibney to co-produce the annual Festival in New York City. The action-packed week honors the brilliance, strength, and power of women in Hip-Hop culture.

Additional information available at gibneydance.org/LOHHfestival.