La Mirada Theatre & McCoy Rigby Entertainment Present

After performing in over 100 sold out casinos throughout the United States and touring worldwide, The Clairvoyants are kicking off 2020 with a brand new interactive live show.

In addition to never before seen tricks, The Clairvoyants Experience will feature the duos dog, Mr. Koni Hundini as part of the show. Audiences will be involved throughout the show and will experience the magic in their minds and hands. The Clairvoyants Experience will perform on Saturday, March 14 at 8:00 pm at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada. Tickets are on sale now.

"This is not just a show," Thommy Ten explains, "This is an experience that people will talk about for a long time!" "Every night will be unique and different," Amelie Van Tass said. "We will break the barrier between the stage and the audience, making those in attendance a major part of the whole experience."

Since their engagement in 2019, Thommy and Amelie's connection has grown even stronger, bringing their clairvoyance to another extraordinary level.

Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass met in October 2011. They began to develop their "second sight" act, and two months later brought it on stage for the first time. Within a year they had developed a full length show and shortly thereafter, they started touring Europe. In 2014, they received their first long term contract in America and after a six month run in the show "The Illusionarium," they were offered to headline the largest touring magic show in the world, "The Illusionists,".

In 2016, The Clairvoyants decided to take part in the biggest talent show in the world, "America's Got Talent." After four months, six different performances and over 100,000 contestants, America voted The Clairvoyants second place. In October 2016 they appeared, together with winner Grace VanderWaal at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Being a part of AGT was another major step in the evolution of their career.

The Clairvoyants have experienced many highlights in their career, including the opportunity to perform their show at the Sydney Opera House. In winter 2016 they experienced another career highlight, headlining in the Palace Theatre in New York City, on Broadway. The show was the best-selling magic show in Broadway history. Over the years The Clairvoyants have collected many awards including "World Champions of Mentalism," a prize that hasn't been awarded in 30 years. The Academy of Magical Arts and The Magic Castle Hollywood awarded Thommy Ten & Amélie van Tass "Stage Magicians of the Year" for their extraordinary art.

Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass continue to appear with their full-length show in America and Europe and perform for corporate events worldwide. In beginning of 2019 they appeared twice on NBC's new show "America's Got Talent: The Champions."

Tickets can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, lamiradatheatre.com or call the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You