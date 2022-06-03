LOBBY HERO Comes to Elite Theatre Company in July

The Elite Theatre Company is proud to announce its upcoming production of Lobby Hero - a play by Kenneth Lonergan, directed by Cate Caplin. Lobby Hero runs for five weekends on the Main Stage from July 8, 2022 to August 7, 2022.

When Jeff, a charming young security guard, is drawn into a local murder investigation, loyalties are strained to the breaking point. Jeff's tightly wound supervisor is called to bear witness in criminal trial involving his troubled brother. Meanwhile, an attractive rookie cop finds she must stand up to her seasoned but morally suspect partner. Truth, honor and duty becomes elusive, and justice proves costly in this comedic and insightful drama.

Cast in order of appearance Gabriel Tejeda-Benitez as Jeff, Herb Hall as William, Bill Walthall as Bill and Rosie Gordon as Dawn.

Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm with a special Thursday performance on August 4th, at 8pm. Information at www.theelite.org.

The Elite Theater Company is located at 2731 Victoria Ave, Oxnard, CA 93035. Adult admission is $20.00 with discounts for Seniors, Students and Military at $17.00. Groups of 10 or more are at $10.00 each. All proceeds from the Thursday performance will be donated to UNICEF for the children of Ukraine.

Lobby Hero is presented with the approval of Dramatists Play Service, Inc