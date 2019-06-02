LINCOLN 2020 Comes To The Hollywood Fringe Festival

Announcing "Lincoln 2020," a sharp, interactive political comedy that satirizes our current political situation without ever using the T-word, premiering June 6th as part of the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Like a lot of people today, campaign manager Tess Baker is sick of politics. She's just about ready to throw in the towel when somebody wakes up a candidate she can work with - Abraham Lincoln. Will he be a good President in 2020 America? Will he even win? You decide! That's right, the play has two endings and your vote counts!

Director Colleen Labella, known for her work with IAMA Theatre Company and The Geffen Playhouse, and Playwright/Producer Holiday Kinard are first-time Fringers and excited to take HFF by storm. Tim Kopacz leads the cast of ten as Abraham Lincoln with Allie Leonard starring as campaign manager Tess Baker. They are joined by Monique Gelineau as April, Amandla Bearden as Hunter, Rebecca Knowles as Kenzie, and Janet Chamberlain as Mallory Britton. Featuring ensemble members: Patrick Censoplano, Kristen Cook, Eric Delgado, Adam Gentzler, Dan Torson, and Justin Michael Terry understudying Abe Lincoln.

Lighting and Projections Designer R.S. Buck has been lighting up stages all over LA, most recently Canyon at the LA Theatre Center, and Sound Designer Alex Mackyol has worked extensively with Glendale Theatre Center and Seibo, LLC.

Tickets:

Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/5843.

Location:

All performances at Broadwater Second Stage - 6320 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

Dates/Times:

Thursday, 6/6 at 6:30pm (Preview Week)

Friday, 6/14 at 11pm

Thursday, 6/20 at 5pm

Friday, 6/21 at 8pm

Sunday, 6/23 at 5pm

Wednesday, 6/26 at 8pm

Saturday, 6/29 at 7pm





