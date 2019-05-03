LET'S WRITE A MUSICAL Comes to the McCadden Theatre

When David is diagnosed with cancer, he turns to his wife, Lucy, and says "let's write a musical". While David and Lucy are experiencing the ups and downs of their cancer journey, so are the characters in their musical comedy on a roller coaster ride. Their musical is based in the 50's. It is the story of Olive and Blake who are smitten after their first date, but then, a friend interferes with their romance and shenanigans ensue. Of course, love wins out in the end. "Let's Write a Musical" will be performed at the McCadden Theatre, 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, California 90038.

The show is based on a true story: When Lawrie Chiaro Smylie's husband was diagnosed with cancer, they wrote a musical to keep his spirits up. They performed the show in their living room for 50 friends. Of course, they received a standing ovation. After his passing, Lawrie took the next step to produce it for the Hollywood Fringe Festival with the assistance of director/choreographer John Coppola and the talented team they've ensembled. "Let's write a Musical" will take us on an emotional rollercoaster ride of music, laughter and tears

Book, Music and Lyrics by Lawrie Chiaro Smylie. Story by Lawrie Chiaro Smylie and John Coppola,

Director and Choreographer: John Coppola. Musical Director: Ron Barnett. Costumes: Rob Saduski. Consulting Producer: Matthew Quinn. Associate Producer: Misty McClure

Starring: Bil Dwyer, Patricia Gillum, Luke Wall, Rachael McLachlan, Cameron Gilliam, Chloe Zubiri, Dana Kelly.





McCadden Theatre - 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Performance dates:

Saturday, June 8, 2019 @ 3:30 PM - PREVIEW

Saturday, June 15, 2019 @ 6:30 PM

Sunday, June 23, 2019 @ 4:00 PM

Friday, June 28, 2019 @8:30 PM

Sunday, June 30, 2019 @ 11:30 AM

Running time: 60 minutes

TICKET PRICE: $12.00 - www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/5967





