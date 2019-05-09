LES MISERABLES Cast Cabaret Benefit Set For 5/20 At Catalina Bar & Grill In Hollywood

Cast members from the National Tour of Les Miserables (now at the Pantages Theatre through June 2) will perform in a very special cabaret concert to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and PAWS/LA. Les Mis-Cast will take place on Monday, May 20, at 8pm at Catalina Bar & Grill in Hollywood.



Patrons will support two great causes as they enjoy an intimate evening of cabaret-style performances. The evening will also feature a silent auction, allowing audience members to bid on items graciously donated by the Broadway community and local businesses.



Admission prices are $25 for general seating and $40 for VIP tickets which include premium seating and a meet and greet with the cast following the performance. Doors open at 6:30pm for cocktail and dinner service. Minimums apply. Tickets may be purchased online at www.catalinajazzclub.com or by phone at (323) 466-2210. Catalina Bar & Grill is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.



Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Sch nberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon Les Mis rables direct from its acclaimed Broadway return. Featuring the beloved songs I Dreamed A Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, One Day More, and many others, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck. Said NY1, Les Miz is born again!



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organization. BC/EFA is the ongoing committed response from the American theatre community to an urgent worldwide health crisis. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community since 1988, BC/EFA has raised over $195 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States. www.broadwaycares.org



PAWS/LA (Pets Are Wonderful Support/Los Angeles), founded in 1989, is a 501c3 nonprofit agency that assists pet guardians who are physically and financially debilitated by life-threatening illness such as HIV/AIDS to care for their companion animals. The agency serves more than 1200 people and 2000 pets throughout Los Angeles County. Funds raised for PAWS/LA at the Les Mis-Cast event will be used to provide veterinary care, pet food, and essential supplies to pets in need.





